CFB Analyst forecasts Alabama's victory over LSU but expects Brian Kelly's men to take home SEC West trophy

The new college football season is upon us, and it will be intriguing in the SEC conference. Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs are heavily favored to achieve a three-peat. Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers are looking to return to the top again.

Amidst all the expectations and predictions, CFB analyst Jake Crain has a fascinating insight to offer. According to him, Alabama will triumph against LSU when they face each other on November 4 at the Bryant-Denny Stadium.

But on the broader picture, he believes that LSU will go on to win the SEC West again and make their way to the SEC Championship game this year.

"To be honest, trying to predict who's gonna finish where in the SEC this year, specially in the SEC West, about sent me to Shutter Island. But I feel like I've figured it out somewhat."

"And while Georgia is the obvious pick to win the SEC, it's not going to surprise anybody. I have LSU losing to Alabama in Tuscaloosa, but winning the West to play the Dogs in Atlanta."

Brian justified his prediction, talking about how the Alabama Crimson Tide will have a new signal-caller after Bryce Young's departure, which makes it uncertain about the kind of playbook they'll have at their disposal. He also talked about how Nick Saban and his team may suffer a defeat at the hands of Texas A&M and in the Iron Bowl against Auburn.

"I have Alabama losing at Texas A&M. And for the first time in my sports media career, as young as it may be, I have Auburn winning the Iron Bowl at the end of the season. Because of the unknown factors at Alabama. Ask yourself this, when is the last time Alabama had to replace a quarterback and a left tackle in the same year?", he said.

How are things shaping up for Alabama football ahead of their season opener?

Alabama are set to face Middle Tennessee State in their season opener. But coach Saban still has not decided who will be the best replacement for Bryce Young in the quarterback position. Tyler Buchner, who transferred from Notre Dame, Jalen Milroe, and Ty Simpson are available to select from.

Buchner has experience under Alabama's current offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees. He gave Buchner the starting spot while in Notre Dame. But when Saban spoke to the media on Wednesday after the preseason practice, it looked like he had still not chosen his starting QB.

"Like I said in here before, I told the quarterbacks, I said, 'Quit looking around for me to make a decision about who's going to play. How about you play and good enough that I don't have a choice? That's what you can control. That's what you can do.' And somebody needs to do that. And it's sort of taking shape in some degree. But somebody's got to do it," he said.