CFB analyst highlights impact of former Tom Brady coach Byron Leftwich joining Colorado

Byron Leftwich, a former offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is joining Deion Sanders’ coaching staff in Boulder, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The Bucs' Super Bowl LV title in 2021 was partly due to his tutelage of Tom Brady.

College football analyst Ryan Koenigsberg praised the hire on Wednesday's episode of "DNVR," calling it an important addition to a coaching staff already packed with football knowledge, as Leftwich will work alongside Pat Shurmur, the Buffaloes’ offensive coordinator.

“This is to me of all the NFL moves that have been made this year, this is my favorite one,” Koenigsberg said (Timestamp: 2:00). “I love the fact that there’s another top-notch mind in the room with Pat Shurmur to cook on this offense and bring different ideas and say, ‘This is the way that Tom liked to do it.’”

The analyst also said that Leftwich’s experience would be especially helpful for Colorado’s quarterbacks, Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter as “these guys have top-notch coaching at multiple levels of this offense.”

Byron Leftwich’s addition brings another experienced NFL coach to Coach Prime’s staff, which includes former NFL players and coaches like Shurmur, Marshall Faulk, Domata Peko and Warren Sapp.

After spending over a decade as a quarterback in the NFL, Leftwich began coaching with the Arizona Cardinals. He then spent several years with the Buccaneers as the offensive coordinator, overseeing an offense that was ranked among the best in passing yards, with quarterbacks like Brady.

This will be Leftwich's first coaching job since being let go by the Bucs in 2022.

Byron Leftwich working with the Buffaloes

Byron Leftwich, reportedly a quarterbacks coach, is already hard at work with the Buffaloes, as he was seen on the sidelines during Tuesday’s practice, sporting a clipboard in Buffs gear.

Meanwhile, Colorado is looking to get back on its feet since cornerstone players like Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are ready to leave for the NFL. With competition among some vying for the starting quarterback position, Leftwich might be able to build up players like Lewis, a freshman signee, and Salter, who transferred in. Ryan Staub is also in the mix.

