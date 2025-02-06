CFB analyst questions Coach Prime's "best win" in college football after he entered Top 10 rankings

Coach Prime has completed his second season with the Colorado Buffaloes. After a disappointing 4-8 debut, he led the Buffs to a more successful campaign, putting up a 9-4 record along with an Alamo Bowl loss to the BYU Cougars.

On Tuesday, On3's Ari Wasserman revealed his list of the Top 25 college football head coaches. In his list, Coach Prime was ranked No.7 for his performance in two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes. However, CFB analyst Clint Lamb seemed to disagree with Deion Sanders' position on the list.

On Wednesday, Lamb retweeted Ari Wasserman's list on X. He then questioned whether Deion Sanders earned the right to be on this list by talking about his statistics in Boulder:

"Honest question.... what is Deion Sanders' best win at Colorado? He's 13-12 through two seasons and, from what I can remember, hasn't ever beaten a team that finished in the top 25," Clint Lamb wrote.

Lamb further explained that while he acknowledges Coach Prime's success during the 2024 season, he does not agree with the fact that he is ranked over other head coaches such as James Franklin, Lane Kiffin, and others.

"What he did in 2024 was impressive. Not upset that he's on the list, but No.7?!? Like, what are we doing."

Deion Sanders did play a crucial role in uplifting the Buffs from their 1-11 campaign in 2022. He nearly missed out on competing for the Big 12 title and a spot in the 12-team playoffs this year. However, with the departure of his sons Shedeur and Shilo as well as 2024 Heisman winner Travis Hunter to the NFL, it will be interesting to see what happens next season.

CFP analyst Josh Pate discusses Coach Prime's 2025 Colorado

For the Buffs, it will be the start of a new saga without a plethora of their key players for the 2025 season. During Thursday's episode of his eponymous show, CFB analyst Josh Pate shared his thoughts on Coach Prime's team in 2025:

"We're looking ahead so there's no Shedeur there's no Travis Hunter," Pate said. "This is sort of chapter two beginning for me, even though it's year three. I look at it as chapter two beginning because it's sort of the past initial wave that he brought in there. They're going to the NFL, and a lot of folks didn't believe he'd be there three years in. (3:03)

"On paper, the talent looks to dip a little bit but one thing I've learned about Deion and Colorado is that they're not playing on paper out there. So I am not going to be the guy with the microphone in which we discount the potential."

Coach Prime is already in the process of revamping his coaching staff and roster for the 2025 season. He flipped the commitment of five-star QB prospect Julian Lewis from USC and also brought in Kaidon Salter from Liberty to compete for the QB1 position. It will be interesting to see if Sanders can lead them to playoff contention without his son Shedeur taking to the field as the signal caller.

