CFB analyst ties Billy Napier's job security in 2025 to Florida QB's success

Billy Napier and the Florida Gators ended the 2024 college football season with strong performances. The late-season success may have saved the job of the 45-year-old head coach, who faced heavy scrutiny all season long.

The Gators also got a chance to put their quarterback, DJ Lagway, to the test late in the season. The former five-star recruit played well in the final four games, throwing for 844 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions with a 59% completion rate.

On The Paul Finebaum Show, CFB analyst Paul Finebaum discussed Florida’s upcoming season and Lagway. He sees Lagway's potential to take Napier and the Gators to new heights in the 2025 season and explained that expectations are high because of that.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Lagway is the best thing going for him and the worst," Finebaum said via Athlon Sports. "The expectations because of Lagway now have just shot through the roof. The expectations because of Lagway now have just shot through the roof."

Napier started by losing two games in 2024, and the Gators were 4-5 at one point, staring down another disappointing year. However, Florida, led by Lagway, made a great comeback, winning its last four games, including a bowl game. The team defeated ranked opponents Ole Miss and LSU during this stretch.

Also read: "Don't know how in world they are going to make playoff": Paul Finebaum issues blunt reality check on SEC team

Paul Finebum wasn't convinced by Billy Napier midseason

After half of the 2024 season, Finebaum shared his thoughts on where Napier stood as the Gators’ coach and whether he was in the firing line or not. For the CFB analyst, it seemed like Napier was running out of time in Gainesville.

While Florida changed fortunes in the latter half of the season, the big question for Finebaum was whether his performance at that point was enough to keep him for at least one more season. Finebaum was not sure as he said on The Matt Barrie Show:

“Billy Napier just will not go away, although I think he’s close to now going away, because the numbers game for him is insurmountable. That was a game he had to win, and obviously he didn’t. He’s got to find a win somewhere, against either Texas, LSU or Ole Miss.” [06:10]

While Finebaum believed Napier’s job was still in danger, Barrie disagreed. He thought the way the Gators had been playing lately might have already saved Napier’s job.

As Florida headed into the offseason, Billy Napier’s future remained uncertain. However, the team’s good run of form ultimately presented a bright scenario for the Gators HC in 2025.

Also read: "Appreciate coach Billy Napier for stopping by": 2026 class standout gives shoutout for Florida coach's recruiting visit

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Florida Gators Fan? Check out the latest Gators depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.