The Ohio State Buckeyes didn't enjoy a lot of success in the 2023 season under coach Ryan Day. Nevertheless, they have faith in his abilities and expects him to make a strong statement in 2024 amidst all the transitions.

As per CFB analyst Rece Davis, despite Day not being on the hot seat after the 2023 season, things could be in 2024 could be different if he does not record a successful campaign.

Davis noted about how there could be discontent among Ohio State fans if Day cannot win the Big Ten and qualify for the playoffs in 2024:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"I don’t believe there is real heat, nor should there be, on Ryan Day. That said, there might be some real discontent if Ohio State, let’s say, doesn’t win the Big Ten, goes to the playoff and either loses a home game in the first round or loses in the quarterfinal, and you spent whatever the total ends up being and you don’t get more out of it than you had."

Jim Harbaugh has left Michigan, who proved to be Ryan Day's biggest hurdle in his conquest for a national championship run.

With players moving out of Alabama following Nick Saban's retirement, Day lured in key Crimson Tide players like safety Caleb Downs, center Seth McLaughlin and 2024 QB recruit Julian Sayin.

Moreover, Ryan Day also has key Ohio State players like TreVeyon Henderson, Emeka Ekbuga, Jack Sawyer, JT Tuimolau and a few others returning for another season with the Buckeyes. Thus, he has a loaded roster to emerge as Big Ten and national champions in 2024.

Also Read: $1.4 million NIL-valued Marvin Harrison Jr. shows off GF Charokee Young’s latest selfie saga on IG

Ohio State records $1 million in NIL fundraising to help Ryan Day build a dominant roster

As the Ohio State coach continues to make preparations for the 2024 season, OSU's NIL collective called 'The Foundation' has raised $500,000 through donations from fans, including former Ohio State QB C.J Stroud as a platinum donor.

Furthermore, the executive board decided to match the donation, which means the NIL collective raised $1 million last week.

Expand Tweet

It's safe to say that Ohio State is looking like a real contender for the national championship in 2024. But if Day fails, his future with the Buckeyes might be in jeopardy and could be on the hot seat.

Read More: “We have to really just focus on our team” - Ohio State HC Ryan Day dodges question on rival Jim Harbaugh leaving Michigan for NFL