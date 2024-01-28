With Jim Harbaugh out, Ohio State amasses mammoth $1 million NIL fundraising to load Ryan Day's roster for 2024 season

The Ohio State Buckeyes have had a very successful week in terms of NIL fundraising. OSU's official collective called The Foundation made a major announcement on social media regarding the status of how much NIL money they have accumulated through donations.

As per a tweet by The Silver Bulletin, the collective has raised $500,000 through donations by fans in just one week. The tweet further states that Ohio State's executive board matched the $500,000 donation, meaning The Collective raised $1 million in the past week.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The NIL money will be a huge boost for head coach Ryan Day in terms of keeping talents on the team and also bringing in new players to strengthen the roster. Further, with Jim Harbaugh's exit as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines to join the NFL coaching scene, Day can be hopeful of finally breaking his three-game losing streak in the upcoming season.

During the 2023 season, Ohio State succumbed to a 24-30 loss to Michigan, which brought a halt to their playoff contention dreams. Jim Harbaugh went on to win the national championship with the Wolverines.

Also Read: CFB fans furious over Ohio State’s reported $13M NIL investment to recruit top players: "What Michigan winning a natty does to a school"

Former Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud makes huge NIL donation

Apart from all the fans donating to the NIL fundraiser, former Buckeyes QB C.J. Stroud also made a huge donation to his alma mater. Stroud had quite the success in his debut NFL campaign but unfortunately lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional Playoff game.

After the game, OSU's NIL collective announced that Stroud had become a 'Platinum Donor' as an official member of the Founders Club.

Expand Tweet

Being a platinum donor means the QB donated between $50,000 to a staggering $100,000. For his donation, C.J. Stroud will receive an autographed football either from The Collective's part founder and former Buckeyes QB Cardale Jones or from another former QB J.T Barrett.

Read More: “We have to really just focus on our team” - Ohio State HC Ryan Day dodges question on rival Jim Harbaugh leaving Michigan for NFL