Ohio State's reported $13 million investment in Name, Image, and Likeness money to bolster its 2024 roster has ignited fury among college football fans.

The Buckeyes' Boosters and NIL collectives are making significant financial moves to secure and attract top-tier players, making the NIL landscape akin to an arms race, according to Miller Nash law firm partner Max Forer:

"When it all started, it was a slow trickle — everyone was pretty risk averse. But now more institutions and state legislatures are becoming more aggressive with their approach.

"It’s almost akin to the facility arms race, where you want the best locker rooms or best treatment centers — now you want the best and most protective state bill."

The $13 million spending spree includes efforts to acquire standout transfer Caleb Downs from the Alabama Crimson Tide and recruit additional offensive linemen.

This news has triggered strong reactions, with Reddit user @mostdope28 posting, "What Michigan winning a natty does to a school."

Ohio State HC has been talking about NIL spending since 2022

In a 2022 conversation with Columbus business community members, Ohio State coach Ryan Day anticipated the competitive nature of NIL, emphasizing the need for a substantial investment to keep the Buckeyes at the pinnacle.

Day's comparison likened the NIL environment to a lawless scenario with self-imposed speed limits:

"If the speed limit's 45 miles per hour, and you drive 45 miles per hour, a lot of people are going to pass you by. If you go too fast, you’re going to get pulled over."

Day's projections in 2022 were close to the mark, with top-tier college quarterbacks valued at $2 million. Even Nebraska coach Matt Rhule had the same mindset.

Elite offensive tackles and edge rushers were estimated at $1 million, and Day's recent $13 million spending aligns with his commitment to maintaining a top-tier roster.

While the Buckeyes have been active in the transfer portal, securing talents like running back Quinshon Judkins and quarterback Will Howard, they've also convinced several players to opt out of the NFL draft and play for the Buckeyes.

