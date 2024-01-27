“We have to really just focus on our team” - Ohio State HC Ryan Day dodges question on rival Jim Harbaugh leaving Michigan for NFL

Ryan Day, the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes, was recently asked about Jim Harbaugh leaving Michigan to coach in the NFL during an interview with Tony Rizzo and Aaron Goldhammer on "ESPN Cleveland." However, Day chose to dodge the question.

It's understandable why he might want to avoid discussing the topic, considering Ohio State's recent losses to Michigan and the scrutiny he has faced as a result. Instead, Day redirected the conversation to focus on his own team and the changes happening in college football.

Harbaugh was appointed as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday. When Rizzo inquired of Day's opinion regarding Harbaugh's departure from the Big Ten to the NFL, he said:

"Right now to me, it's more about our team,” said Day. “There's a lot of changes that are going on in college football. You look at Coach (Nick) Saban retiring. You're seeing some different things around college football. And so, all I keep talking to our guys and our staff about is, we have to really just focus on our team.”

He continued:

“And there's going to be changes, across the country, but we're looking for stability. We're looking to make sure that we continue to build and look towards the long term.Where do we want to be in a year from now? Where do we want to be in three years? Where do we want to be in five years? Where is all this going? And so, with all this change, we just have to focus on us and make sure that we're adapting with the times."

Despite Ohio State's recent setbacks, the coach is looking toward the future and remains optimistic, searching for the potential for his team to win a national title in 2024.

A championship-caliber Ohio State team

Head coach Ryan Day of the Buckeyes

This January, the Ohio State Buckeyes have made significant additions to their team, they acquired talented players, including former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard, former Alabama quarterback commit Julian Sayin, former Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins, former Alabama center Seth McLaughlin and former Alabama safety Caleb Downs.

Day has also brought on offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, who has experience as a head coach in the NFL and the Big Ten, as well as an offensive coordinator in the SEC.

The Buckeyes have been actively working to strengthen their roster after experiencing multiple player transfers, graduations and underclassmen entering the NFL Draft.

Ryan Day is leaving no stone unturned in his efforts to win games, championships, and most importantly, victories against their rival, the Michigan Wolverines.

