CFB Coaches Poll top 10 (Week 2): Texas falls big time with Arch Manning's loss, while Ohio State, LSU see massive surge 

The Week 2 coaches' poll was released on Tuesday, following an opening weekend that saw Alabama upset by Florida State, a less-than-stellar performance from Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, and LSU defeating Clemson.

After all of these events (and more), let's see how they have affected the top 10 of the Coaches Poll.

Coaches Poll Top 10 for Week 2

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

Rising one stop to the No. 1 team is the Ohio State Buckeyes. They opened their season with a win over the Texas Longhorns. This was mostly thanks to their defense, which shut down a struggling Longhorns offense all day.

2. Penn State Nittany Lions

Closely behind Ohio State is its Big Ten rival Penn State. They faced the Nevada Wolf Pack and unsurprisingly defeated them with ease, with good showings from Kaytron Allen and Drew Allar.

3. Georgia Bulldogs

Like Penn State (and many top-ranking programs), the Bulldogs did not face the toughest of opponents last weekend. But new quarterback Gunner Stockton was able to lead Georgia to a convincing win over Marshall.

4. LSU Tigers

Gaining five spots this week is LSU. They faced fellow national championship hopeful Clemson, and while this was a low-scoring game, Garrett Nussmeier showed why he should be in the running for the Heisman. Expect LSU to be in contention for the SEC this year.

5. Oregon Ducks

The Ducks faced FCS side Montana in Dante Moore's first start as QB for the program. Oregon easily defeated its opponents and should be able to continue this momentum next week against Oklahoma State.

6. Texas Longhorns

Falling from the number one spot, the Longhorns struggled on the road to Ohio State. The high expectations around Arch Manning and this Texas side as a whole were not met, but the hardest game is out of the way. Expect Texas to improve in the coming weeks.

7. Miami Hurricanes

Miami opened its season against last year's national championship runners-up, Notre Dame. This was Carson Beck's first game for the Canes, and his performance not only helped secure the win but also has the potential to revive his struggling college career.

8. Clemson Tigers

Clemson was defeated by LSU in a game where they struggled at times. However, they are still a good team, and like Texas, the hardest game was played first.

9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame could not keep up with Miami at times. If they are going to want to make another championship game, an improvement is definitely needed

10. Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona State shocked the world by winning the Big 12 last season. They could easily retain this conference. A dominant win over Northern Arizona is nothing to phone home about, but it set them up for what could be a good year.

