Projected AP Poll Top 25 for Week 2: Texas tumbles after Arch Manning's loss, LSU on rise after Brian Kelly breaks the curse

By Arnold
Modified Sep 02, 2025 14:40 GMT
Week 1 of the 2025 college football season is in the books, and fans are eagerly awaiting the AP Poll Top 25's updated list. The AP Top 25 rankings for Week 2 is likely to be released at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Week 1 of the season had some highlights, including Texas QB Arch Manning struggling against Ohio State. The Buckeyes, who are the reigning national champions, beat the Longhorns 14-7 on Saturday. Meanwhile, Brian Kelly's LSU also upset Clemson 17-10 in Week 1 to make the upcoming rankings more interesting.

Predicted AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 2 of 2025 college football season

Here's a look at our predicted AP Poll Top 25 rankings heading into Week 2 of the 2025 college football season:

Predicted AP Poll ranking

Team Name

Preseason Ranking

1

Ohio State

3

2

Penn State

2

3

LSU Tigers

9

4

Georgia

5

5

Texas

1

6

Miami

10

7

Oregon

7

8

Clemson

4

9

Arizona State

11

10

Notre Dame

6

11

Illinois

12

12

South Carolina

13

13

Michigan

14

14

Florida

15

15

SMU Mustangs

16

16

Oklahoma

18

17

Texas A&M

19

18

Alabama

8

19

Indiana

20

20

Ole Miss

21

21

Iowa State

22

22

Texas Tech

23

23

Tennessee

24

24

Florida State

NR

25

Utah

NR

Some of the big moves that we expect heading into Week 2 will be from Ohio State after its win over top-ranked Texas. The Longhorns are also expected to lose their top rank.

Meanwhile, Miami beat last season's national title runners-up, Notre Dame, in Week 1. The win should bump the Hurricanes up a few spots.

Moreover, LSU is also expected to make a leap after beating Clemson in its season-opener.

Alabama is also expected to drop down the rankings after its loss to Florida State. On the other hand, FSU should break into the Top 25 rankings.

It remains to be seen how the rankings for the AP Poll Top 25 will pan out later on Tuesday.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.


