Projected AP Poll Top 25 for Week 2: Texas tumbles after Arch Manning's loss, LSU on rise after Brian Kelly breaks the curse

Week 1 of the 2025 college football season is in the books, and fans are eagerly awaiting the AP Poll Top 25's updated list. The AP Top 25 rankings for Week 2 is likely to be released at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
Week 1 of the season had some highlights, including Texas QB Arch Manning struggling against Ohio State. The Buckeyes, who are the reigning national champions, beat the Longhorns 14-7 on Saturday. Meanwhile, Brian Kelly's LSU also upset Clemson 17-10 in Week 1 to make the upcoming rankings more interesting.
Predicted AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 2 of 2025 college football season
Here's a look at our predicted AP Poll Top 25 rankings heading into Week 2 of the 2025 college football season:
Some of the big moves that we expect heading into Week 2 will be from Ohio State after its win over top-ranked Texas. The Longhorns are also expected to lose their top rank.
Meanwhile, Miami beat last season's national title runners-up, Notre Dame, in Week 1. The win should bump the Hurricanes up a few spots.
Moreover, LSU is also expected to make a leap after beating Clemson in its season-opener.
Alabama is also expected to drop down the rankings after its loss to Florida State. On the other hand, FSU should break into the Top 25 rankings.
It remains to be seen how the rankings for the AP Poll Top 25 will pan out later on Tuesday.
