"This is a Dumpster Fire": NFL scouts ignoring Bill Belichick's UNC season opener has fans clowning Tar Heels program

Bill Belichick's UNC coaching career did not get off to a good start. The Tar Heels suffered a 48-14 drubbing against TCU at Kenan Stadium in North Carolina on Monday night.During the game, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that 20 NFL scouts across 14 teams were at the stadium to watch the UNC vs. TCU game, but there weren't many Tar Heels players to keep an eye on. Fans had some wild reactions to Thamel's update, slamming Belichick's UNC. &quot;2 quarters in and we're already scrambling for excuses. I told you guys all offseason this is a Dumpster Fire,&quot; one tweeted. Timothy Johnson @MiamiCanes1971LINK@PeteThamel 2 quarters in and we're already scrambling for excuses 😂😂😂 I told you guys all offseason this is a Dumpster Fire&quot;You guys have been hyping this hire up all offseason,&quot; another added. &quot;L.O.L. What a pivot,&quot; a third commented. Here are a few more reactions around Belichick. &quot;Time for the Goat to head back to Boston,&quot; one wrote. &quot;Well it's easy to be good when you have Brady as your QB. What did Bill do without him?&quot; a fan commented. &quot;I knew it would go this way. Bill belichick is the greatest. 2 hours into the game, 'Bill doesn't have the players and TCU will win the Natty.' Lmfao,&quot; a user tweeted. Belichick is an eight-time Super Bowl winner. He won six Super Bowls as the head coach of the New England Patriots and won two as the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants. Many believed that Belichick would be able to dominate at the collegiate level due to his experience in the NFL. However, the UNC coach had a harsh reality check on Monday against TCU. Bill Belichick says his UNC team needs to be better than it was against TCU in 2025 season openerUNC HC Bill Belichick - Source: GettyAfter UNC's loss to TCU, Bill Belichick said that his Tar Heels are a better team than the way they performed against the Horned Frogs. We're better than what we were tonight, but we have to go out there and show that and prove it,&quot; Belichick said. &quot;Nobody's going to do it for us. We're going to have to do it ourselves, and that's what we're going to do.&quot;Belichick also said that UNC was outplayed on Monday night. Nonetheless, after a tough start, Belichick will aim to get his first win at UNC on the road against Charlotte on Saturday.