The $4.6 million NIL-valued Shedeur Sanders (as per On3), recently released a track called "Perfect Timing." The track details the Colorado Buffaloes WB's expensive habits and dedication to working hard. The song immediately caught the attention of CFB fans who were quick to react to it.

Expand Tweet

The general consensus was that the song was not entertaining, leading the fans to compare it to his and the team's disappointing performance last year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“This is worse than his actual team,” a fan wrote under the post.

“The “perfect time” to delete this would be rn, on3 sports,” another fan commented.

“4-8 ACTIVITIES YOU CANT MAKE THIS UP,” an X user wrote.

There were fans who believed that Shedeur Sanders was not focused on football.

“Doesn’t seem really motivated about football,” a fan expressed.

“Bro took the “make a bowl game or do whatever your 4th @ tells u to do too seriously,” another fan chimed in.

“Shedeur needs to focus solely on football and the books... not rap or whatever this is along with other distractions... he is currently a risk and/or potential liability at the next level... NFL teams may perceive him as being difficult to coach and disruptive to a team chemistry and culture... just sayin',” a fan noted.

Shedeur Sanders performed his now-released song during the Buffaloes' 2024 spring game afterparty. It was an opening act ahead of Lil Wayne's concert.

Coach Prime opened up about working with his sons

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach has his sons Shilo and Sheduer as a part of his team. Additionally, his oldest son, Deion Sanders Jr. also works with them as their media person, responsible for marketing them on social media platforms, mainly YouTube.

Prime Time talked about how grateful he feels to work with his sons, who are busy achieving their personal goals under his guidance.

“I got my babies, all three of my sons here, doing the dawg on the thing and when I tell you, it's not a day of work. I get to come to see my boys every day. Oh my God," he said on All the Smoke podcast.

As his second year as the head coach of the Buffaloes, Deion Sanders and his sons will try to perform better than they did last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback