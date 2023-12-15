Deion Sanders’ ex-fiancé, Tracey Edmonds, shared a video on social media where she smiled with her Christmas decorations. Many college football fans commented on her post, some of them mentioning her former fiancé in the light of her recent split with Coach Prime.

Edmonds and Sanders broke up their relationship five years after getting engaged. The ex-couple was together for over a decade but called it off through a joint social media statement. Since then, the film and TV producer has been quite active on Instagram.

Here is what Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders' ex-fiancée Tracey Edmonds said in her latest Instagram post after her split with Coach Prime.

“Stepping into the weekend with this energy. Sending you love peace and joy,” Edmonds wrote in the caption.

The video also carried a message of focusing on good to turn good into better. CFB fans were quick to react to the uplifting message and the video. A fan said:

“Never seen this much of you before.”

Another fan said:

“Baby a weight was lifted off her. She’s back.”

This fan chimed in:

“Classy, Sassy and beautiful. You’re a great role model for women! Value you sis.”

Credit: Tracey Edmonds IG

Another fan gave an advice:

“Keep shining. It will become great.”

Credit: Tracey Edmonds IG

Another fan said:

“Yassss. Let them know sis.”

This fan found the video elegant:

“So elegant and classy!! Happy holidays!! Merry Christmas.”

Another fan had just one word:

“Nice”.

Credit: Tracey Edmonds IG

This fan took a dig at Tracey’s ex-fiancé Deion Sanders:

“It’ll look even better with that ring off”.

Credit: Tracey Edmonds IG

The fans have are loving her recent posts after the breakup. Here is a brief timeline of the split that took everyone by surprise.

Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds breakup: A brief timeline

Tracey Edmonds and Deion Sanders announced their split in a joint statement earlier this month. In the statement, they announced that they were going their separate ways as friends and thanked the fans for being with them throughout the 12 years of them being together. The ex-couple also affirmed their respect for each other.

The 56-year-old producer later clarified that it was "her decision" to go her separate way. She said she was focusing on herself and her family and working towards a future where she would be valued.

A later report claimed that the reason for the breakup was Sanders’ alleged relationship with a Latina model named Qiana Aviles. The model is said to be in her late 20s. But Coach Prime hasn't commented on the issue yet.

