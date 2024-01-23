The Alabama Crimson Tide football program has dominated the modern era of college football. It won six national titles under legendary coach Nick Saban and was one of the hottest destinations for new recruits. But that image has taken a beating in recent weeks after Saban stepped down.

The Crimson Tide are starting a new era under a new coach in Kalen DeBoer. Amid all that, a video showing the program's extravagant facilities went viral on social media. The video gave a brief tour of the $288 million facility in Tuscaloosa.

The college football world reacted to the video, highlighting the various players who have opted out of the program since Saban’s retirement. Fans trolled the Alabama Crimson Tide for their "failure" in saving their dwindling roster.

Here are a few reactions.

“Too bad there are no players left or incoming to see the facilities,” one user wrote.

A Michigan fan said:

“That's cool and all, but yk what's cooler? The natty trophy, oh wait.”

Another fan trolled Alabama:

“We saying this after Saban left to make Alabama seem cool again.”

A fan commented:

“No they don't. Most large conf schools have facilities like this nowadays.”

Another fan wrote:

"LSU is nice too.”

A fan said:

“I’m a Tennessee fan we better than Alabama.”

But not all fans were in a trolling mood. This fan said:

“Yes.”

Another fan wrote:

“Yep they do Roll Tide.”

A couple of fans had some reservations:

“I wonder if that makes football players better players.”

Another fan wrote:

“And yet my dorm at Bama has no wifi.”

The new building, which opened in 2020, boasts of several high-tech features like private locker room space with anti-gravity chairs and GPS technology to improve player performance. Alabama also has a lot of tech related to player recovery like the electric full-body cryogenic chamber and the sensory deprivation chambers.

The effect on the Alabama Crimson Tide roster after Nick Saban's retirement

Many Crimson Tide players have decided to bolt out of Tuscaloosa since Nick Saban announced his decision to step down. The list includes some big names such as star safety Caleb Downs, wide receiver Isaiah Bond, cornerback Trey Amos and even new five-star quarterback Julian Sayin. New coach Kalen DeBoer has a lot of work to do to retain the program's legacy.

The loss of Downs is by far the heaviest blow to the program. Bond said the reason for his exit was a business decision, while Sayin’s father said that the quarterback had signed into the Crimson Tide program only to play for Saban.

Will the Tide keep rolling under coach DeBoer despite the transfer blows?

