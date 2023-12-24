Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh turned 60 on Dec. 23 and CFB fans are pouring their best wishes for him on social media. Harbaugh shares his birthday with the Georgia Bulldogs HC Kirby Smart.

University of Michigan took to Instagram and shared a graphic of Harbaugh while congratulating him on the special day. The image has 58 crossed out and 60 written instead of it. It also features a football with "Happy Birthday Coach" inscribed on it.

The fans rushed to the comment section to wish Harbaugh. Let's have a look at some of these reactions:

Harbaugh and his men will be taking on the Nick Saban-led Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2024.

Jim Harbaugh faces level I violation charge from NCAA

The year 2023 has not been a good one for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh in terms of personal life. Amid the alleged sign-stealing scandal, Harbaugh now faces a Level I violation charge from the NCAA.

As per Detroit News, he is being accused of providing false information during an investigation into recruiting violations during the COVID-19.

The charge involves alleged misleading conduct, particularly during a time when scrutiny on recruiting practices intensified due to pandemic-related restrictions. The NCAA issued a formal notice of allegations, and Michigan has 90 days to respond.

Harbaugh was suspended for three games at the start of the season because of the Level I charges. He was up for further punishment too, but the NCAA intervened, rejecting what could have been a four-game suspension.

The Level I violation, if proven, could have severe repercussions, including a show-cause penalty and suspension in the 2024 season. Amid all the drama, there have been rumors that Jim Harbaugh will move to the NFL with the the Los Angeles Chargers showing keen interest in his services lately.

