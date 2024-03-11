Former USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams is gearing up for his transition into the NFL. The 22-year-old, who initially began his collegiate journey with the Oklahoma Sooners in 2021, spent the past two seasons with USC and solidified himself as a top-tier QB talent in the 2024 Draft.

Williams also won the 2022 Heisman Award for his prolific performances on the field, where he recorded 4,537 passing yards and 42 TD passes during the 2022 campaign. Last season, he led the Trojans to an 8-5 overall record and put up 3,633 passing yards and 30 TD passes before declaring himself for the draft.

During a recent interview, the former USC QB opened up about who he considers as his football idol. Williams stated that while he admires the work ethic of 7x Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, he considers New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers as his football GOAT.

"Football, winning and things like that, mentality, Tom Brady. My football GOAT is Aaron Rodgers," Williams said.

Caleb Williams' revelation led to fans reacting hysterically on social media. The 22-year-old is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 Draft to the Chicago Bears. And one fan commented that by calling Rodgers his GOAT, Williams is trying not to be drafted by the Bears.

"Damn Bruh. He (Caleb Williams) ain't trying to come to Chicago lol."

Here are a few more hilarious reactions from fans stating that Williams is trying not to be drafted by the Bears.

Here are a few more different reactions to the former USC QB calling Aaron Rodgers his GOAT.

The reason why the Bears hate Aaron Rodgers is because he was a terror for them on the field during his Green Bay Packers days. Over the past 15 seasons, A-Rod is 26-5 against the Bears. And his transfer to the Jets ahead of the 2023 season brought an end to this long-lasting rivalry.

Caleb Williams heaps praise on Dune 2

While the 22-year-old gears up for the NFL draft, he is also enjoying the offseason by indulging in the latest Hollywood movies. And recently, Williams took to social media to heap praise on Dune 2, the sequel to the action-packed movie directed by Denis Villeneuve.

In his tweet, Caleb Williams used the famous dialogue from the ending of 'The Dark Knight' to show his admiration for Dune 2.

"Dune 2!!! either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain."

Do you think Williams can go on to recreate his collegiate glory in the NFL? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

