For former NFL QB turned ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, Caleb Williams is not the No.1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Orlovsky spent 12 seasons as a quarterback in the league. Recently, he made headlines after announcing who he believes should go as the No.1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Earlier during an appearance on the Rich Eisen show, Dan Orlovsky talked about his inclination towards Jayden Daniels over Caleb Williams as the No.1 overall pick. He went on to justify his stance by giving valid arguments for his selection.

"I would take Jayden No.1. I think that three things that make it stand out for me are No.1, I think his ball placement versus man coverage is the best in the draft. We see that in the NFL on a consistent basis, we're starting to see more and more of it."

This interesting take led to Pat McAfee face-timing Orlovsky during a recent episode of the Pat McAfee Show. After connecting with the analyst, McAfee questioned him about his statements on the Rich Eisen show about the No.1 overall pick. Orlovsky doubled down on his stance and went on to state that Jayden Daniels will continue to be his No.1 pick over Caleb Williams.

"I would take Jayden No.1 over Caleb", Orlovsky said. I think Caleb is really good. I just think Jayden does stuff within the pocket better, more consistently. And I think he's a better natural thrower."

Jayden Daniels had an incredible final campaign with the LSU Tigers last season. He went on to record 3,812 passing yards and 40 TD passes and became the third LSU player behind Joe Burrow and Billy Cannon to win the Heisman award last season. Daniels is expected to be one of the top QB picks in the upcoming draft.

Former NFL OL Taylor Lewan was unimpressed with Caleb Williams at the NFL Combine

Williams, who won the 2022 Heisman award, decided not to participate and undergo any tests at the 2024 NFL Combine. When questioned about his reason for doing so, the QB said that he already has a lot of film and will undergo medical review only during team visits.

Former Titans star Tayor Lewan spoke about Williams' demeanor at the NFL Combine on the 'Bussin' with the Boys' Podcast. Lewan went on to speak about how the QB's behavior seemed to be full of red flags and sounded off alarm bells in his mind.

"One guy that, this is up for everybody else to interpret, but I did not get a good vibe from Caleb Williams throughout the combine process. I know, a lot of backlash for the boy. He essentially came to the Combine for the free gear and interviews," Lewan said (starting at 14:50).

"Only player in Combine history not to do a medical review. Only dude who didn't run, didn't throw. His choosing not to throw was, 'Hey there's a lot of film on me, you can watch that in real action. I don't need to do that."

The 2024 NFL Draft is set to take place from April 25 to 27 in Detroit.

