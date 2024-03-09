9 National CFB awards will not become part of EA Sports College Football 25 as awards association declines the game offer

EA Sports College Football 25 will be released in the coming months, and information about the game's features is being released. The recent announcements of the video game's commentary team (a team of ESPN commentators led by Kirk Herbstreit) and the addition of 10,000 real players have given it a strong sense of realism.

However, on Friday, On3's Pete Nakos reported that the National College Football Awards Association has declined to be featured in EA Sports College Football 25. This means several awards will not appear in the EA Orlando-developed title.

The Heisman Trophy will be in EA Sports College Football 25, as the award is overseen by the Heisman Trust.

The Awards that will not feature in EA Sports College Football 25?

There are nine awards that, due to the reported decision of the National College Football Awards Association, will not be featured in EA Sports College Football 25.

Chuck Bednarik Award

The Chuck Bednarik Award is given to the best defensive player in college football. It is named after Chuck Bednarik, a linebacker from the 1950s who was known for his hard tackles.

Notable winners of this award include Notre Dame's Manti Teo, Alabama's Minkah Fitzpatrick, and emerging NFL star Will Anderson Jr.

Fred Bietnikoff Award

The Fred Bietnikott Award is given to the best receiver. Anyone who has caught a forward pass in a game is eligible for the award, but every year, it has been won by wide receivers.

Notable winners include Ja'Marr Chase of LSU, Jaylin Hyatt of Tennessee, and potential top 10 pick of the 2024 NFL draft, Marvin Harrison Jr.

Davey O Brien Award

The Davey O Brien Award focuses on the best quarterback, and the winner of this award is either that year's Heisman Trophy winner or who is in the running for the honor. Previous winners include Deshawn Watson on two occasions and Johnny Manziel.

Doak Walker Award

This award is given to the best running back from the season. During the 2010s, the award was dominated by Wisconsin Badgers, with a Badger winning in 2011, 2014, 2018 and 2019.

Lou Groza Award

This is given to the best kicker. Former winners include former Wolverine and current 49er Jake Moody, Utah Ute Matt Gay and Rodrigo Blankenship.

Jim Thorpe Award

Similar to the Chuck Bednarik award, this is given out to the best defensive back. Deion Sanders won this in 1988, and it is currently held by Trey Taylor of Air Force.

Maxwell Award

The Maxwell Award is given to the best player in college football. In the majority of years, this award is given to the same player who wins the Heisman Trophy, so while it is important, it may not be missed if the Heisman is included.

Outland Award

The Outland Trophy is given to the best interior linesman. Former winners include Aaron Donald and Quinnen Williams.

Ray Guy Award

This is given to the best punter in college football.

These prestigious awards will not feature in EA Sports College Football 25, but the game may include an unlicensed version.

