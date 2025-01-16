CFB Insider Bruce Feldman gives his take on Bears’ interest in Notre Dame’s HC Marcus Freeman ahead of National Championship game

College football insider Bruce Feldman shared his thoughts on the Chicago Bears' interest in hiring Notre Dame Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman, who will lead the team in the college football national championship game against Ohio State.

Once the game ends, Feldman expects Chicago to try and schedule an interview.

"I could see Kevin Warren the former Big Ten commissioner having a lot of interest in Marcus Freeman," Feldman said at 0:12. "Marcus Freeman right now has done a masterful job taking and elevating this program. He's also just turned 39, if I'm Marcus, and I'm not and he doesn't have my advice, but he has a really good thing going."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

If Freeman does express interest in going to the NFL, he would be highly sought after. However, Feldman isn't sure if the Notre Dame coach wants to leave college at this time, as he is starting to build something special in South Bend.

Freeman has been the Fighting Irish's coach since 2021, but he only coached a bowl game as his first full season was in 2022. He has gone 33-9 as Notre Dame's head coach.

Marcus Freeman is happy at Notre Dame, per insider

Although there is interest from NFL teams in hiring Marcus Freeman, the Notre Dame coach says he is happy to remain with the Fighting Irish.

“I have heard that Marcus Freeman is happy at Notre Dame,” NFL insider Adam Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show. “He did sign that deal recently. I don’t know whether that’s leverage or not. I have no idea. I don’t have direct information beyond that.”

Expand Tweet

However, fellow NFL insider Tom Pelissero says Chicago has done extensive research on Freeman as they want him to be their next head coach.

"The Bears have done extensive research for months on Marcus Freeman," Pelissero said, via Bleacher Report. "He is only 39 years old, it would not be a shock if at some point he at least considers going to the NFL."

Freeman signed a four-year extension in December that secures him for six more years as Notre Dame's head coach, via ESPN.

Freeman and Notre Dame are set to play the Ohio State Buckeyes in the college football national championship on Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.