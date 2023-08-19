CFB insider calls George W. Bush dialing the ACC "pointless" as more A-list alums come forward to recommend their alma mater

Former United States President George W. Bush reportedly called the Atlantic Coast Conference to get SMU and Stanford into the conference. With college football seeing plenty of realignment this year, the ACC has been on the sidelines without adding any schools.

However, recently, it was revealed Stanford and Cal wanted to join the conference but didn't get enough support. SMU was also reportedly interested in joining the conference.

Now, according to CFB insider The Swaim Show, former U.S. President George W. Bush called the ACC on behalf of Stanford and SMU. Swaim tweeted:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

"This Condoleeza Rice and George Bush calling the #ACC on behalf of #Stanford and #SMU is somewhat pointless, but it got me thinking which big alumn would call on your schools behalf to get into another conference?"

Whether or not Bush's call to the ACC changes any of the schools' thoughts on adding Stanford and SMU is unclear. However, having Bush calls shows the interest that the ACC could have if they add more schools.

Stanford wants to remain playing Power 5 football

As the Pac-12 has seen eight of their 12 schools leave, the future of the conference and the other four schools is uncertain.

Stanford released a statement saying that they will explore all their options. However, manager Troy Taylor said that the school is focused on playing Power 5 football.

"I think the players that committed to us and came here, they want to play Power 5 football, and that is what our intention is with this university," Taylor said. "I can't imagine anything else."

With Stanford wanting to play Power 5 football, Taylor says that the school and players are fine traveling to make it happen, which is why they're interested in the ACC.

Stanford willing to join ACC at discounted rate

The ACC was expected to vote again on allowing Stanford, Cal and SMU to join the conference.

Although the schools in the ACC already voted no to Stanford and Cal, it was recently reported that the schools are willing to join the ACC at a discounted rate or even not take any media rights payouts for a few years.

Not taking any of the media rights money would, no doubt, entice other ACC schools to allow Stanford, Cal and SMU to join the conference.

Poll : Are you surprised George W. Bush called the ACC? Yes No 0 votes