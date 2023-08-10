With hopes lost for Cal and Stanford to ACC, exploring next possible moves for remaining Pac 12 teams in P5

Cal and Stanford will reportedly not be joining the Atlantic Coast Conference, as many thought. They were reportedly interested in joining the ACC and leaving the Pac-12, as the conference has just four schools left after eight have departed.

With the two schools reportedly looking to jump ship, the ACC was a logical landing spot, but it has emerged that the conference didn't have enough support to add the two West Coast teams.

Jason Scheer @jasonscheer The ACC held a meeting tonight regarding Stanford and Cal. As of now, it does not have the support needed and there won’t be a vote until it does. Currently it looks unlikely Cal and Stanford will be added.

Now, after the news that Stanford and Cal wouldn't be joining the ACC, there are a couple of options for the schools.

1) Stay and add teams to the Pac-12

With the ACC not having enough support to bring in Stanford and Cal, a logical option for the two schools is to remain in the Pac-12.

After the Pac-12 lost eight of its 12 schools, the conference released a statement showing their interest in expanding the conference.

"Today’s news is incredibly disappointing for student-athletes, fans, alumni and staff of the Pac-12 who cherish the over 100-year history, tradition and rivalries of the Conference of Champions. We remain focused on securing the best possible future for each of our member universities," the Pac-12 statement read.

If the Pac-12 can add enough teams, Stanford and Cal staying would make a lot of sense.

2) Join the AAC

The American Athletic Conference has expressed interest in adding the remaining four Pac-12 schools.

If the AAC is serious and has enough support, the remaining four Pac-12 teams could be intriguing options. However, recently, Stanford coach Troy Taylor said that the school is only interested in playing Power 5 football, so they're unlikely to join the AAC.

"I think the players that committed to us and came here, they want to play Power 5 football, and that is what our intention is with this university," Taylor said. "I can't imagine anything else."

If Stanford stays true to that, all four teams joining the AAC would be out the window.

3) Go independent

The final option for the Pac-12 schools, but more so, Stanford and Cal, is to go independent.

Notre Dame remains the most notable independent school and is one of the most historic programs in college football. Independent could very well be an option if Stanford and Cal want to play Power 5 schools, as even Stanford's coach says that they are more than open to traveling a lot.

"I'm okay with traveling. Our guys love playing football, and if you've got to travel a little more, that means when people come play us, they got to travel," Taylor said.

At this point, if the Pac-12 can't survive, going independent could make the most sense for the remaining four teams.

