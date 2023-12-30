CFB insider claims Big 12 expansion has "terrific parity" as 2 Pac-12 schools remain stranded in deserted conference

The Big 12 expansion has been one of the most significant signs of growth for the conference, as they have shown the ability to add teams to continue dominating the collegiate sports world.

Having an excellent commissioner heading the conference in a great direction is critical for success. That's exactly what the Big 12 Conference has in commissioner Brett Yormark.

College football insider Greg Swaim posted on social media how the Big 12 expansion has shown that the conference is in a great position, unlike some of the league's competitors in the Power Five.

The Big 12 expansion has seen eight new teams over the previous two seasons join the conference.

The BYU Cougars, UCF Knights, Cincinnati Bearcats and Houston Cougars all joined before the 2023 college football season. The Big 12 Conference will also be adding the Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, Colorado Buffaloes and Utah Utes beginning next college football season.

That's seen as a complete difference to what the Pac-12 Conference has gone through, who they have had 10 of their 12 members depart the conference after the 2023-24 college football season for rival conferences.

Instead of being able to attract other programs to replace teams, the Oregon State Beavers and Washington State Huskies are the two remaining Pac-12 programs after the season concludes.

What should other conferences do to mimic what the Big 12 expansion has done for the conference?

With the ACC issues right now, they should be looking at the Big 12 expansion as a blueprint of what to do next.

The Big 12 expansion has been one of the saving graces for a conference that was trending towards a similar situation to what the Pac-12 Conference is dealing with. However, with the innovation and foresight Commissioner Brett Yormark has shown, it has made them into a legitimate conference in a short amount of time.

One thing that should be discussed is the different ways the Big 12 expansion has attacked various markets. The Big 12 Conference has been dealing with some growth after being focused primarily in the middle of the United States and now expanded west. They attacked a specific section of the country that has been focused on less than the southeast and central portions of the nation.

They also have focused on creating newer fans. Looking at the partnerships they have created with TKO to have WWE branding during their championship game, they are getting new eyeballs to their product.

Moreover, Big 12 Mexico has attracted more international fans to American-based teams. The conference expansion has proven to be a great success for the league.

