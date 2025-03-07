CFB insider JD PicKell wants Michigan to help Bryce Underwood by using the transfer portal

The Michigan Wolverines did not have the National Championship defending season that they would have hoped in 2024. After winning the National Championship in 2023, they filed to qualify for the college football playoff, even with the new expanded 12-team format.

However, the team finished the season strong and has made some solid additions. Most notably, the team successfully lured the number one recruit in the nation away from LSU, QB Bryce Underwood. On Thursday, CFB insider JD PicKell talked on 'The Hard Count' about what he wants to see Michigan do to complement Underwood in his rookie season (24:25):

"Let's start with Michigan. Michigan, they got to go get a receiver. That's me speaking ill of who they have on their roster right now, but I need them to have the proper accessories to a Bryce Underwood offense in 2025. Here's the deal, you told us what your New Year's resolution is by getting Bryce Underwood. You want to be a little more dynamic. We want to throw the football more.

"We want to be more explosive as an offense. That's great, you got a QB but guess what, the outfits only as good as the accessories. I need to see the outfit be completed for Michigan."

JD PicKell thinks Michigan will be serious in the transfer portal about getting a receiver

After JD PicKell talked about how important it is for Michigan to get receivers for Bryce Underwood to play with, he said he has confidence that Michigan will do just that (25:30):

"Now full transparency, I think Michigan is going to be very serious in the spring portal about getting a receiver. I think that unless there is someone who jumps out in the portal who has obvious ties to another place, I think Michigan is about to get after it in the transfer portal. I think they'll land the top guy in there at the receiver position."

After the 2023 season, Michigan underwent significant change. The team brought in head coach Sherrone Moore to replace long-time head coach Jim Harbaugh. Additionally, the team dealt with the departure of star QB J.J. McCarthy to the NFL.

The Wolverines were unable to find a suitable replacement for McCarthy in 2024, but Underwood is projected to be one of the best young QBs in recent years. However, to ensure he succeeds, JD PicKell thinks it is important for the Wolverines to go out and get a receiver in the transfer portal.

