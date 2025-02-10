CFB insider Joel Klatt ages himself after watching Kendrick Lamar's halftime show during Super Bowl LIX

Kendrick Lamar might be one of the most influential artists of this generation, but college football insider Joel Klatt was not exactly into his music, at least not before Sunday night.

The analyst compared Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans to his previous experiences watching the mid-game entertainment and found that maybe age has caught up with him in that sense.

“Just turned 43 and that is the first Super Bowl of my lifetime that I did not know a single song from the halftime show. Feeling old?” Klatt wrote on X.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Lamar’s halftime show included special guest SZA and had guest appearances by actor Samuel L. Jackson and former tennis player Serena Williams. Perhaps the biggest part of the show was the artist’s performance of the Grammy-winning song “Not Like Us,” a controversial diss song aimed at Drake.

As for Joel Klatt’s music choices, he also laid out a list of performers he currently listens to. Safe to say, their music is quite different from that of the California rapper.

“I listen to a good bit of Christian music and also Country ... right now my favorites are - Morgan Wallen - Shaboozy - Zach Bryan - Chris Stapleton - Zach Williams - Phil Wickham - King & Country Any suggestions?” Klatt posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Among the list of recent Super Bowl halftime artists include Usher, Rihanna, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, The Weeknd, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Eminem.

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” explodes on Spotify after the Super Bowl

“Not Like Us” has been streamed over a billion times and is believed to have “won the war” over Drake, although the latter sued Universal Music Group, the company that runs both rappers’ labels.

Numbers are certain to increase after the Super Bowl halftime show. Spotify announced that in the three hours following the performance “Not Like Us” had a 430 percent increase in streams.

The diss song wasn’t the only one to get a significant push on Spotify. “Humble” went up by 300 percent, “All the Stars” increased by 260 percent and “Man at the Garden” was up 260 percent in streams.

The performance was also historic, as Kendrick Lamar became the first solo hip-hop artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime show. He had performed at a game before but did so along with other rappers like Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre Eminem and 50 Cent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback