Serena Williams & daughter Olympia melt hearts in adorable behind-the-scenes pictures from Super Bowl Halftime Show rehearsals

Serena Williams' Super Bowl cameo on Sunday turned out to be an adorable family getaway. The WTA legend was seen rehearsing her moves alongside daughter Olympia as she shared her pre-performance glimpses for the star-studded evening.

Kendrick Lamar surprised fans by bringing tennis star Serena Williams on stage during the Super Bowl LIX halftime show. The tennis legend, who once dated rapper Drake, shocked the audience with her appearance. Serena wore a pleated blue miniskirt and a matching jacket as she performed an adorable song alongside Lamar.

Serena Williams delighted fans by sharing adorable glimpses of her Super Bowl experience with her daughter, Olympia. The 23-time Grand Slam champion was seen enjoying playful and hilarious moments with Olympia, posting:

"Rehearsals anyone?" she wrote.

The post was widely loved by fans, garnering over 88K likes and 700 comments.

Williams' appearance came with multiple reasons. She grew up in Compton, California, a city with deep ties to hip-hop history, the same as Kendrick Lamar. Another similarity that let her vibe well with Lamar is their non-admiration for Drake.

There were rumors that she and Drake dated years ago, and he even mentioned her in his 2013 song Worst Behavior.

Serena Williams cheers up Taylor Swift despite her absence at the Super Bowl game

Serena showed her support for the Kansas City Chiefs despite not being in the stands. Meanwhile, global superstar Taylor Swift faced boos from the crowd as the Chiefs struggled against the Philadelphia Eagles' dominance.

Amid the tense moment, the tennis legend stepped up to back the team and cheer on Swift at the same time.

"I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!!" she wrote, on social media platform X.

The WTA legend turned to social media to engage with her fans and hear their thoughts.

"This superbowl is wild not sure who to root for??" she wrote, in another post on X.

The Philadelphia Eagles are back at the top of the NFL seven years after winning their first Vince Lombardi Trophy. Led by an MVP performance from quarterback Jalen Hurts and a strong defense that pressured Patrick Mahomes into one of his worst games, the Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs, winning 40-22.

