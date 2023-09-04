CFB insider lists the potential barrier for Big 12 expansion from adding Oregon State and Washington State in the latest conference realignments

Big 12 expansion has been one of the biggest news throughout the year of college football. They already were able to add the Colorado Buffaloes, Utah Utes, Arizona Wildcats and Arizona State Sun Devils during the college football offseason beginning in 2024. Now with the Pac-12 down to two teams officially, they could continue to strike.

College football insider Greg Swaim posted about the potential barriers that could be in place for adding Oregon State and Washington State as well.

"Hey #Big12, it's not too late to add the #Beavers and #Wazz. The biggest hinderance is the money, as TV partners wouldn't pay for the additions and neither of those two schools can afford to buy themselves in like #Stanford, #UDub and #SMU did for the #ACC."

Stanford, California and SMU joined the Atlantic Coast Conference and have decided to forego conference money for a handful of years each to join the ACC. While Big 12 expansion has not seen the likes of this happen, it definitely creates an interesting wrinkle going forward.

What schools should the Big 12 expansion look to next?

The Pac-12 Conference currently is down to a pair of schools remaining after July 1, 2024: Washington State Cougars and Oregon State Beavers. These are definitely two schools that can follow a similar suit to what the trio of teams did to join the ACC as we mentioned earlier.

The Big 12 expansion should continue to at least be in an exploratory mode where they are scoping the landscape of college football for available teams. The Big 12 has expanded throughout the entire continental United States so location is not an issue for them. If not exploring adding Oregon State and Washington State for a minuscule distribution share to begin with, there still are some interesting options.

Big 12 expansion has been a focus for Commissioner Brett Yormark. He has looked into expanding outside of the country as well with Big 12 Mexico. Another grouping of schools that can be added may not be with the sole focus of college football.

Two teams that would be interesting in getting the temperature on would be North Carolina and Duke. They are two of the most iconic college basketball institutions and Yormark has shown to want to build a rounded conference instead of focusing on solely football. Adding the history of both programs would be a successful Big 12 expansion.