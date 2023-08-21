Big 12 expansion shattering Pac-12 leaves Brett Yormark in a stable position with top teams contending for the championship in 2023

Big 12 expansion has really put the conference in as strong of a position as ever before. With the parity throughout the Big 12, it seems like there are a lot of contenders for the conference championship in 2023.

There are the TCU Longhorns, who made the national championship game last season, as well as the Texas Longhorns, Kansas State Wildcats and Oklahoma Sooners, who all rank in the top 20.

College football insider Greg Swaim posted how the Big 12 expansion has put an emphasis on parity in the conference as it is the most wide-open in the Power Five.

This makes it a lot more attractive as people are going to be tuning into these games longer than any other. Closer games keep fans interested. and it seems like the spreads for these games are going to be very small.

What does Big 12 expansion mean for the conference's future?

Big 12 expansion has been doing well as it was able to add the BYU Cougars, Baylor Bears, Cincinnati Bearcats and Houston Cougars for this season. They also are adding the Utah Utes, Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils and Colorado Buffaloes beginning in 2024. The Big 12 continues to look at expansion and commissioner Brett Yormark has been doing an outstanding job at keeping the conference thriving.

A huge reason is the fact the conference is not only focusing on college football but also college basketball when expanding. The more solid teams in multiple sports will be incredible for the conference's health. Plus, having Big 12 Mexico will expand the conference to an international audience that will be exposed to the conference for the first time.

Big 12 expansion is a solid plus as it was able to ransack the Pac-12 as it was getting depleted throughout the last few months. The conference is currently in the top three Power Five conferences with the Southeastern Conference and Big Ten, so this is good for its health.

Fans are going to gravitate to the Big 12 as it is expanding throughout the nation. With some incredible parity throughout the conference, there are going to be a bevy of schools that are going to have hopes to win the Big 12 championship this season. It only gets more exciting in 2024, but for 2023, the conference is in great shape for dominance.