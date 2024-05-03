CFB insider predicts college football Super League of 80 teams with revenue sharing model to gain momentum amid the conference realignment saga

A college football insider expects the sport to eventually have a Super League of 80 teams.

Amidst all the college football realignment, there was talk of them potentially leaving the NCAA and forming their own league.

College football going away from the NCAA has been something fans have talked about for years, and now CFB insider Greg Swaim believes that's becoming a possibility.

"After what's going on today, and what's leaking out, I'm more convinced than ever we'll have a #SuperLeague of 80 teams with revenue sharing. We may not like it, but looks like that's where we're heading!!"

Although Swaim thinks it would be an 80-league team with revenue sharing, fans seem to think that it will just be the SEC and Big Ten breaking off and only having the big schools part of the new league.

However, there are more and more rumors of a potential breakoff from the NCAA, and whether or not it will come to fruition is to be seen.

SEC shuts down talk of college football Super League

After all the college football realignment going on, the SEC and Big Ten created a partnership to help advise the NCAA.

The two conferences formed a joint advisory group, which many thought would mean the two eventually breaking off from the NCAA and form their own league.

However, Sankey recently shut down rumors of a potential Super League in college football.

"The fact that people have interest in throwing ideas out, that's up to them," Sankey said, via ESPN. "I spend my time on what I have to do... You can use the cliché, 'If I was buying stock, I'd buy stock in college sports' Well, apparently a lot of people believe that outside of college sports. Something's going right."

Although Sankey has shot down any rumors of a potential super league for college football, where there's smoke, there's fire. It would allow the schools to not worry about NCAA violations for recruiting and get more money through revenue sharing.