CFB insider quashes rumors around Pac-12 expansion; claims the fate of AAC depends on individual teams 

There have been a lot of rumors throughout the last couple of weeks about Pac-12 expansion. One rumor has the American Conference dissolving teams to add the four Pac-12 teams to replace them.

College football insider Jim Williams took to Twitter and discussed that this rumor does not have much merit.

This is something that makes a good amount of sense, as they are not going to vote universities out. If there were to be any Pac-12 expansion, it would not eliminate any of the current American Conference teams from the league.

If a university from The American decides to leave, it would be of their own validity and not because the conference kicked them to the curb.

Would a Pac-12 expansion be the best thing for The American?

If the Pac-12 expansion happens and The American takes the remaining programs, that gives the conference the ability to become a Power Five conference itself. UAB coach Trent Dilfer already believes they are capable of being one right now without any expansion, but adding teams would definitely help.

Geographically this could be a problem by adding Oregon State, Washington State, California and Stanford. However, there are some teams located in Texas, so it is not impossible to have this happen.

The American has talked about expansion throughout their meetings, specifically Pac-12 expansion. USF athletic director Michael Kelly spoke during South Florida's kickoff luncheon about potential expansion and mentioned that it is definitely a possibility.

"We've had a handful of meetings throughout the week. Just our commissioner keeping us up to date with the best information he has and even evaluating if there's something we'd want to do with the people who are now available to bring into our conference. ... All we can really do is stay in constant conversation with not only what's happening now but what could happen."

The AAC could be adding the four Pac-12 programs and this would be beneficial for the conference as a whole. Having George Kliavkoff and Oliver Luck at your disposal, as the AAC would be outstanding. Both men have shown the ability to lead collegiate sports, make things interesting and have connections with the bigger networks. This connection would help find a media rights deal that is suitable for a new Power Five conference.

While the AAC would be the weakest of the Power Five at this point, it is still interesting to see if they get to that point.