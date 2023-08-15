Pac-12 expansion candidates: Which 4 teams will likely leave AAC as CFB insider hints at possible conference realignment inside the Pacific-12?

As the conference continues trying to figure out its future, some Pac-12 expansion candidates are popping up left and right. Oliver Luck was in charge of making a list of potential teams and was in a meeting with the American Conference.

College football insider MHver3 tweeted that four AAC schools have committed to joining as Pac-12 expansion candidates.

There are a few reasons why teams from the American would make a jump: money and power. The Pac-12 is still working on a media rights deal but with the American making about $6 million per team, that will undoubtedly be thrice the amount.

Let's discuss which four teams could be the teams to be Pac-12 expansion candidates.

Pac-12 expansion's potential candidates:

1. SMU Mustangs

It isn't easy to get into the heads of the Pac-12, but one thing that should be important is the brand value. The Southern Methodist Mustangs have gained notoriety for paying recruits and being handed the death penalty as a college football program.

The idea of getting a program with name value and also being able to have closer proximity would be beneficial. Also, adding a team from Texas creates a hotbed of talent potentially joining the conference out of high school.

2. Navy Midshipmen

They are on this list for the same reasons as SMU. The Navy brings a different brand of football to the conference with a heavy-running attack and the prestige of one of the Armed Forces. They would be appealing and also bring in more attention from a militaristic standpoint.

3. UAB Blazers

UAB's new coach Trent Dilfer said he believes the American could be a Power Five conference. The Blazers would likely jump at the opportunity to continue getting buzz and joining a big gamble in the Pac-12.

The location in Birmingham, Alabama, is a chance to get some Southeastern Conference fans to watch a local team in a different Power Five conference.

4. Rice Owls

Bringing in Rice adds a few interesting aspects. The Rice vs SMU rivalry is big, and it certainly helps. Also, having a media market like Houston could do wonders for the Pac-12. This helps in many factors and should be something that George Kliavkoff and Oliver Luck consider in the future of the Pac-12.