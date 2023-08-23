CFB Twitter calls Pac-12 AAC merger a fair compromise, with American sustaining its position in G5 unless Pac-12 MWC coalition takes place

The Pac-12 conference is facing a challenging situation as eight out of its 12 member schools have already left, and there are reports that Stanford and Cal may also be considering a move to the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). If these two schools decide to leave as well, it could significantly impact the future of the Pac-12.

Many observers believe that if Stanford and Cal depart, the conference's survival would be in jeopardy, and schools like Oregon State and Washington State might be forced to seek membership in another conference.

However, the talk of a merger is still a possibility as the Pac-12 could merge with the Mountain West Conference or American Athletic Conference.

"For those who don't think PAC4 has leverage with AAC talks for some teams or merger term specifics. If PAC4 or 3 teams absorb MWC teams in a merger, then AAC is at risk and no longer the Top G5. They could eventually get picked off. So PAC + 11 AAC team merger is fair compromise."

After that message, many college football fans replied and thought the conference would be a weak one.

"Honestly if that happened it’s weaker than taking top AAC and MWC."

"Another thing to consider is that it is easier to get out of the AAC than it is the MW. So if the PAC adds schools, look for them to add AAC first and backfill with MW schools. Honestly, I just don't see the PAC going to 12. So it might be 4-5 AAC and 1-2 MW schools."

On paper, a merger with the AAC does make sense, especially if the Pac-12 wants to remain and keep its branding, but whether or not it will happen remains to be seen.

Will the Pac-12 survive?

The Pac-12 has remained adamant that it will remain a conference, but if they lose Stanford and Cal it will make it that much harder.

However, the conference did recently hire Oliver Luck as a consultant and it's expected he will eventually be the commissioner down the line. Luck's job is to try and figure out expansion or merger to keep the Pac-12 alive.

However, with the conference only having four schools for 2024, time is running out for the Pac-12 to expand and remain a Power 5 conference.

