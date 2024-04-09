It seems like college football fans will not have to wait much longer because the EA Sports College Football 25 video game’s release date was reportedly released by Bro Bible’s Dov Kleiman.

EA Sports teased the release of their much-awaited video game earlier this year. They promised that the reveal would come in May and the official release would be later in the summer. Now, it looks like the game will be available for purchase on July 19th, as per Kleiman.

"BREAKING: College Football 25 is expected to come out on July 19th."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

College enthusiasts have been eagerly anticipating the release of this game for quite some time. The previous edition of the EA Sports NCAA Football video game series was released in 2013, and after an 11-year hiatus, it is finally making a comeback under a new title. Although news of its development was announced in 2021, updates on its progress had been scarce.

Now that fans have a tentative date in mind, they are excited to purchase the game and play it.

Some will even call in sick to their work in order to enjoy the new release of the EA Sports College Football 25 game, while others cannot wait for the game to release.

"Can I call in sick now??," a fan wrote.

"I know what I'm doing July 19th," another fan wrote.

"Feels like a long time to go, can it come sooner?" asked a fan.

There were fans who expressed their excitement for the release of game which they will play despite their age.

"Rock headlined Wrestlemania and now this news!!! What a time to be a 35 year old," a fan wrote.

"I’m very excited for this as a 32-year-old," another fan said.

"this summer is gonna be one for the books," a fan said.

Brandon Marcello of 247Sports reported that the game will be built on the same engine as EA Sports' Madden franchise. But there will be differences in gameplay, playbooks, and settings like mascots, bands, and other stadium traditions.

Top features of EA Sports College Football 25 game

There are various aspects of the EA Sports CFB 25 game that will lure many players. Some of the top features of the game are listed as follows.

EA Sports College Football 25 is planned to be released as a single-player and multiplayer game similar to Madden but with a reduced emphasis on micro-transactions. The game aims to provide a smoother gameplay experience by minimizing the need for players to spend real-world currency frequently.

Another important update that was introduced was when EA Sports announced that College Football 25 will feature all 134 FBS teams from 10 conferences, including Power 5 and Group 5. However, the FCS and HBCU teams will not be included in the launch. Their potential inclusion in the future will depend on the success of EA Sports College Football 25.