Coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns have reportedly canceled the scholarship offer to four-star recruit Gus Cordova. This comes after allegations of bullying came to light against him after a potentially deadly prank on a high school teammate.

The Longhorns had initially made him an offer to play defensive lineman but reportedly backed out when made aware of an alleged peanut prank on a teammate.

According to a report in KXAN, Cardova allegedly put peanuts in the locker of a high school teammate with a known allergy. The incident happened days after the Lake Travis High School student told his teammates about his potentially lethal food allergy. While the school district let the DL get off the hook, his future in college football has certainly borne the impact of the devastating prank.

After initially being unaware of the allegations, the Texas Longhorns and coach Steve Sarkisian have reportedly put their foot down on the scholarship offer to Gus Cardova.

The college football world was taken aback by the allegations and was left fuming. While some blamed Sarkisian and his staff for recruiting Cardova in the first place, others seemed angry that the school district let him off the hook. Here are some fan reactions on the matter.

"Bullying? They tried to kill him," a fan posted on Instagram.

According to reports, the school district determined that the legal elements of bullying were not met in the case. But the fans certainly did not agree with that determination.

A look at Gus Cardova’s high school record that caught the eyes of Steve Sarkisian and Texas

Gus Cardova plays high school football for Lake Travis High School and is a part of the college recruitment class of 2025. In his two seasons of varsity football, the 6-foot-5 defensive lineman impressed a lot of scouts with 124 tackles, including eight tackles for loss. He has also registered three quarterback sacks and one fumble recovery.

Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns and many Division I schools across the country extended offers to the four-star recruit who won the Texas district’s defensive newcomer of the year in his sophomore year in 2022.

Sarkisian wants to strengthen his team for its transition to the SEC from the 2024 season. According to the coach's admission, he is obsessed with winning a national title in Austin.

But his decision to revoke the scholarship offer of a promising recruit over a devastating prank suggests that even after being obsessed, there are some lines that the Longhorns coach wouldn't let anyone cross.

Do you think revoking Gus Cardova's offer was the right decision? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

