J.J. McCarthy is preparing for the NFL draft after the end of an eventful college career. He etched his name in Michigan history by leading the team to a national title. The Wolverines star was also termed the best to ever play for the program by head coach Jim Harbaugh.

McCarthy teamed up with fellow draft aspirants Jayden Daniels and Sam Hartman to prepare for the start of their professional journey. The former Wolverine took to Instagram to share snippets from the practice with the fans. He quoted the late spiritual guru ‘Ram Dass’ to convey his attitude toward the process.

“The minute you don't want power, you will have more than you ever dreamed possible - Ram Dass,” McCarthy captioned the post.

The college football world reacted to McCarthy's preparation for the NFL draft. While the Michigan fans told him, in no uncertain terms, that they miss him being their QB1, some also called him the best signal caller in the history of the Wolverines program.

Here are some reactions under the $1.6 million NIL-valued star's (per On3) post.

This year's draft is laden with elite QBs, but McCarthy has the distinction of winning the national title in his final season in Ann Arbor. His head coach put him above Tom Brady for his time for Michigan.

J.J. McCarthy's draft preparation with Sam Hartman and Jayden Daniels

J.J. McCarthy donned an all-black outfit with a ‘Michigan vs Everybody' t-shirt and black trousers. When he picked up the pig skin to open his arms, he wore black shorts instead of trousers.

The 2023 Heisman trophy winner Jayden Daniels and the Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman also joined McCarthy in the Malibu breeze to prepare for the draft due in April.

McCarthy led his team to their first national title since 1997. He is expected to be a solid first-round pick this year and has all the qualities to be the next big player.

