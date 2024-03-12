Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, has impressed fans since he became the spearhead of Colorado's attack under his dad's regime at the Colorado Buffaloes.

Enjoying the college football offseason, Shedeur frequently shares daily life updates on Instagram with his followers. The 22-year-old quarterback recently uploaded an aerial view picture of him dining on a building's terrace by the beach.

The picture, however, confused many with Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto (GTA), with one fan comparing the picture to the game on Instagram.

"Looks like GTA lol," the fan wrote.

Here are some more fan reactions to Shedeur Sanders' post.

Fan react to Sheuder Sanders' post on Instagram

The QB will want to be on top of his game after Deion Sanders & Co. had a disastrous 2023 college football season, which ended 4-8 for Colorado.

EA Sports College Football 25 ft. Shedeur Sanders

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Sheuder Sanders is creating a buzz, as EA Sports will release College Football 25 this summer after a decade-long break.

Since EA made the announcement, fans have debated who would feature on the cover of College Football 25. Shedeur Sanders also offered his perspective with a now-deleted tweet:

"@EASPORTSCollege knows the right thing to do."

Before EA’s 10-year sabbatical for the college football game, it was a tradition that NFL-bound players were given preference.

With the new landscape powered heavily by changes in NIL rules, Deion Sanders’ son emerges as a strong contender for the cover. He has a substantial social media following and the highest NIL valuation in college football, valued at $4.7 million per On3.

