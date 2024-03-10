WATCH: $4.7 million NIL-valued Shedeur Sanders works out with Miami QB Cam Ward during CFB offseason

Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur, is making the most of the college football offseason. He recently flew to Houston, Texas, to continue his training for the upcoming season. The Colorado Buffaloes star was joined by new Miami Hurricanes signal caller Cam Ward.

Shedeur had a good individual season in Boulder last year despite the team not doing well in terms of overall results. He put up great numbers on the field while struggling with a porous offensive line that struggled to protect him. While his father is currently working to fix that problem, he has decided to continue his training at a QB academy down south.

Here is the clip of Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders working out with Miami Hurricanes star Cam Ward.

Both Ward and Sanders are training at the Select QB Athletics Academy in Houston. Shedeur's brother, Deion Sanders Jr. also traveled with him to film his training.

Ward faced Shedeur on the football field in Week 12 of the 2023 season while playing for the Washington State Cougars. The Cougars had blown the Buffaloes out that day, registering a thumping 56-14 win. It was the team's fifth and final win of the season, which helped them finish above their opponents on the Pac-12 table. While Shedeur and the Buffaloes have now moved to the Big-12, Ward will play for the Hurricanes in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Fans in love with the camaraderie between Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward

The college football world loved the camaraderie between Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward. Fans also labeled Ward a little bit more serious than Sanders but also pointed out that it was lovely to see the next generation of Pro QBs work on their game in the offseason. Here are a few reactions:

Fans loved seeing both QBs working together.

Some more reactions.

Shedeur, who has a $4.7 million NIL valuation according to On3, recently got a thumbs up from Kirk Herbstreit for the cover of the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 video game. According to ESPN’s College Gameday host, the Buffaloes QB, a massive name with a big following, is a logical choice. While Shedeur sharpens his game for the upcoming season, he already is in the running to be on the cover of the most anticipated football video game in a decade.

