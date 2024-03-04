CFB world has hilarious reaction to former ND QB Sam Hartman’s exciting snaps from NFL combine: “Will do more for female NFL viewership than Taylor" 

Sam Hartman might not have expected his good looks to be the point of discussion at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. The former Notre Dame quarterback took to Instagram to share some exciting snaps of himself from his workout at Lucas Oil Stadium. While he will have to wait to see the effects of his game on his draft stock, his popularity among fans has certainly skyrocketed.

Hartman didn't have a particularly great season at South Bend, considering the numbers he had put up in some previous seasons. However, he will be hoping that his performance at the Combine was enough to convince teams to give him a chance to shine. As far as fandom goes, he seems to be right up there.

Here are a few snaps that the former Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback shared:

“NFL Combine sponsored by hair, smiles and old/new friends,” the 24-year-old wrote in the caption.

The college football world had some hilarious reactions to his dreamy looks in Indianapolis. Some even suggested that he would do a better job of attracting a sizeable female audience than even Taylor Swift once he is drafted. Here are some of the comments:

Hartman has melted quite a few hearts.

Some more reactions on his dreamy looks.

Hartman put up a solid performance at the Combine, showing what he is capable of. The quarterback ran the 40-yard dash in a decent 4.8 seconds. He registered 28.5 inches in the vertical jump while going for 9-feet-1 in the broad jump category.

Sam Hartman compared to Ryan Reynolds and Keanu Reeves

This isn't the first time that Sam Hartman has melted hearts. The NFL posted his 40-yard dash as a slow-motion video on social media, and he was instantly compared to Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Keanu Reeves. Take a look at the video and the reactions here:

The QB threw for 2,689 passing yards in the 2023 season and scored 24 passing touchdowns. He is another signal caller who will have to work on ball security as he threw as many as eight picks in his final year of NCAA football. It remains to be seen how high he can go in the quarterback-laden draft class this year.

