Former Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman dazzled onlookers at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. But rather than making a statement for his skills, Hartman went viral for his looks and the slow-motion camera shot of his 40-yard dash which turned him into a model in a beauty contest.

During the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas' Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Sam Hartman decided to participate in the 40-yard dash. The 24-year-old clocked in an official time of 4.8 seconds in the 40-yard dash amidst the loud cheer and praise from fans. But, Hartman took the internet by storm because of his luscious hair and looks captured in the slow-motion camera during his 40-yard dash.

Fans on social media were left in awe over the former Notre Dame QB's looks and started praising Hartman in the comments. One fan even went on to state that he could be the No.1 overall pick for Hollywood because of his physique and natural beauty.

"At this rate, Hollywood is drafting him #1 overall"

Here are a few more reactions to Hartman's slow-motion video going viral on social media.

Hartman initially played for five seasons with Wake Forest before transferring to Notre Dame for his final year of eligibility last season. Last season, the 24-year-old helped the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to a 10-3 overall campaign including a Sun Bowl victory over Oregon State.

Hartman went on to record 2,689 passing yards and 24 TD passes last season. He ended his collegiate career recording a total of 15,656 passing yards and 124 TD passes in five seasons. At this year's Scouting Combine, Hartman's 40-yard dash time was second among all quarterbacks and only behind BYU's Kedon Slovis who clocked an official time of 4.55 seconds.

Sam Hartman gives a shoutout to his mom for good genetics and his luscious hair

When Sam Hartman was questioned about the secret behind his perfect hair, the former Notre Dame Fighting Irish QB replied that there was no secret involved in it. Hartman stated that he had a 'Wake Up and Go' routine where he would just wake up and wash his hair before proceeding with his day.

Hartman then went on to give a shoutout to his mom for passing on good genetics while emphasizing that he takes no special care of his hair.

"I was born with it. It's called the 'Wake Up and Go'. It's this crazy thing, where you just wake up and you put water in your hair and just go. Dead serious. There is nothing in here. Wake up and Go! Shout out moms. You can feel it, I'm dead serious. There is nothing in here, I promise."

Which team do you think will pick Sam Hartman in the 2024 NFL draft?

