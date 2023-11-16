Sam Hartman NFL draft projection: Where will the Notre Dame QB land in 2024?

Sam Hartman looked like one of the best quarterbacks in the nation during the first four weeks of the college football regular season. Since then, his stock has dropped a little as the Fighting Irish fell from CFP contention with some disappointing losses to Louisville and Clemson and an earlier gut-wrenching last-minute loss to Ohio State.

This is not to say that the veteran signal-caller is not NFL level, but only to say that his stock has not risen as much as initially thought. Hartman has 54 career starts at the FBS level, only behind Oregon's Bo Nix, who has 57.

Hartman transferred to Notre Dame from Wake Forest to get one more year of football and raise his stock for NFL teams.

Draft projection ahead of 2024

One of the problems for Hartman is that the next draft class is set to be loaded with talent at the signal-caller position. Heisman winner Caleb Williams will almost surely get the first overall pick, but that leaves on the table some of the favorites for this year's Heisman, like Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix.

To that, you need to add Drake Maye, a player most experts agree will be a first-rounder, Jayden Daniels, Jordan Travis, and potentially players like J.J. McCarthy, Riley Leonard, or Shedeur Sanders.

So, Sam Hartman will probably go as a late fourth-rounder or a fifth-rounder.

Sam Hartman's strengths and weaknesses

Strengths

Sam Hartman's main strength has to be his experience. He has seen a lot of football, and adapting him to an NFL-style offense won't take long. Besides, he has a great pocket presence, can absorb hits quite well, throws with anticipation outside the hashes, and has a high release point.

Weaknesses

His size and arm strength are average at best and that paired with an inability to properly improvise outside the pocket results in many throws not reaching their target when under pressure. His accuracy greatly diminishes when on the run.

Sam Hartman's 2023 stats so far

Hartman has thrown for 2272 yards, with 18 touchdown passes and seven interceptions so far this year. His 72.4 QBR ranks 27th among quarterbacks in the FBS, with a 62.8% completion percentage.