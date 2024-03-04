Spencer Rattler was once considered a top QB prospect and even a Heisman candidate. But the past few years have been a roller coaster for the South Carolina Gamecocks star. From being benched for Caleb Williams at Oklahoma to battling inconsistency in South Carolina, he has seen it all.

The 23-year-old is now preparing for the upcoming NFL draft and took part in the 2024 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Rattler took to Instagram to share some snaps of his outing at the Lucas Oil Stadium. He also had a message for anyone looking for inspiration from his story.

Here is what former South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback has to say after his outing at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“Dream it. Believe it. Achieve it. Great week in Indy. Just the start!” Rattler wrote in the caption.

Fans were left debating about his future in the NFL and the word seems favorable for him. Here are a few reactions to his IG post.

Rattler ran a 4.95 secs 40-yard dash while he recorded a 32.00” vertical jump. He went for 108” in broad jump and recorded a shuttle timing of 4.37 seconds. While it might not lead to a dramatic rise in his draft stock in a quarterback-heavy draft class, he showed that he might be able to take up the NFL challenge as well as anybody else.

A look at Spencer Rattler’s final year in college football

Spencer Rattler individually had a good season in 2023 with the Gamecocks. He threw for a decent 3,186 passing yards and registered a total of 19 touchdown passes during the regular season.

He needs to work on his ball protection though as the opposing defenses were able to pick off as many as eight of his 399 pass attempts. Although that number was better from when he first came into the Gamecocks setup in 2022 when he threw as many as 12 picks.

But the QB couldn't lead his team to a postseason place as they finished with a 5-7 overall record. That left them ineligible for a Bowl game and without a chance to win some silverware and give their star a proper sendoff.

Rattler might have to wait for later rounds to get drafted in Detroit in late April. But he could just be a sleeper pick with little downside to hone as a backup to a veteran signal caller.

Where do you think the former Oklahoma and South Carolina star will find a home as a pro? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

