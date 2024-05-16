Fans reacted as former Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Cormani McClain announced his commitment to the Florida Gators on Wednesday after entering the transfer portal a few weeks ago. His stay in Boulder under coach Deion Sanders was often rocky, and the angst between the parties carried over into the portal.

Disruptive Sports executive and McClain's agent Hector Rivas confirmed that the player has made the move to the Gators from the portal.

College football fans had mixed reactions to the Florida move by Cormani McClain with some apprehensive that he would be able to recapture the form that made him such a highly rated prospect, while others were excited with his talent and wished him luck in Gainesville.

"Staying in Florida might not be a good idea he will be surrounded by distractions. I'm almost certain but good luck hope he ball out," one tweeted.

However, there were others who welcomed the move:

"Great get for the Gators," one fan tweeted.

"Welcome home," one fan tweeted.

"Good for him! I hope he makes the most of this opportunity. Being close to home should be beneficial. I would love to see Cormani reach his full potential," one fan tweeted.

Cormani McClain comes home

Cormani McClain was one of the most highly rated student-athletes of his class and was a five-star prospect, the No. 1 cornerback, No. 3 prospect in Florida and No. 13 player in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports, and was courted by the likes of Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

McClain has had a tumultuous career, first committing to the Miami Hurricanes from Lakeland Senior High School, Florida before decommitting and opting to join coach Deion Sander's revolution in Boulder.

He started in four games, appeared in nine and registered 13 tackles, six solo and one for loss and two pass break-ups in his sole season as a Colorado Buffaloes player.

Cormani McClain was never far away from the headlines, and coach Deion Sanders revealed problems with his application and discipline during the season when the cornerback did not get much game time.

After he joined the headlong rush from Colorado into the transfer portal in April, McClain seemed to take a dig at Sanders and the program's standing in the FBS as a parting shot displaying some of the volatility that has worried fans so far.

In an interview with "DVNR," Sanders had a farewell message for the cornerback.

“I pray to God that he goes to a program that challenges him as well as hold him accountable and develop him as a young man,” Sanders said.

“Unfortunately, we weren’t the program that can accomplish that. So prayerfully he understands that this is the second go-round and go get it, man. Because he has a tremendous amount of talent, but he has to want it.”

The Florida Gators finished No. 78 in the country in terms of scoring defense with 27.8 points per game and the signing of Cormani McClain might be the boost that coach Billy Napier's men need to make the next step defensively.