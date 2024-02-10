Former UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly shocked the CFB world with his sudden decision to depart from the program. After spending six seasons with the Bruins, Kelly is now joining Ryan Day's coaching staff at Ohio State as the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

This major hiring news by Ohio State comes after their former January hire OC Bill O'Brien left to become the head coach of Boston College. And bringing in Chip Kelly has left fans feeling divided over the future of the Buckeyes in college football.

One fan believes that Kelly is past his prime and is nearing the end of his coaching career.

"Washed"

Some fans feel that Kelly's hiring is not a good decision by the Buckeyes:

Whereas others were excited to see what Ryan Day and Kelly could bring to the table together in the upcoming 2024 season:

Bruins Athletic Director Martin Jarmond released a statement earlier about Chip Kelly's departure. In it, he thanked Kelly for his services as a head coach for the past six seasons and wished him the very best for his future:

"Earlier this morning, Coach Chip Kelly informed me of his decision to depart UCLA. I want to sincerely thank Chip for his service to UCLA football and our student-athletes across the past six seasons and wish the best to him and his wife Jill moving forward."

Jarmond also stated that the program will focus on bringing in a new hire who will help in the development of young talents and stick to their Bruin values:

"It is imperative that we support our student-athletes and put them in the best positon to succeed. UCLA is a special place, and we are confident that we will find a leader for our football program who develops young men on and off the field and embodies our true Bruin values."

Chip Kelly's UCLA Bruins record

During his six seasons with the Bruins, Kelly posted a 35-34 overall record. Last season, he led the program to an 8-5 overall campaign and a 35-22 LA Bowl win over Boise State. This was his first bowl victory during his stint with the Bruins.

Now, Kelly will reunite with head coach Ryan Day who played under him during his OC stint with New Hampshire back in the 90s. It will be interesting to see if the duo can lead the Buckeyes to a successful campaign and a playoff spot in 2024.

