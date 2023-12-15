Deion Sanders' son Shilo Sanders is enjoying his time off after the end of the season. The Colorado Buffaloes safety took to social media to upload some scenes from his mountain adventures in Colorado. That prompted a slew of reactions from the college football world on Instagram.

Shilo has been a mainstay in the Buffaloes defense this season. While he had a decent year as an individual player, Colorado slumped to a last place finish in the Pac-12 conference.

After the end of the regular season, his father Coach Prime headed to the warmth of Florida to catch some fish. Meanwhile, Shilo stayed back in Colorado to enjoy skiing on the mountain slopes.

Here is what Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders’ son Shilo said while sharing the glimpses of his adventures on the snow.

“Spent a day at Winter Park Resort,” the Colorado safety informed the fans.

Fans did not waste any time in reacting to seeing Shilo amongst the visuals of the white mountains of Colorado. A fan said:

“Better watch out there could be a ref hiding behind one of those trees that’ll eject you from the slopes.”

Another fan warned:

“Be careful bruh. You’re worth millions.”

A fan chimed in:

“A kid being a kid. I love it. So glad that he is his own person. Stay solid.”

Credit: Shilo Sanders IG

Another fan saw the wild side:

“Shilo be living life on the wild side. Dawg loves thrills.”

This fan imagined a scenario:

“Imagine running into Shilo Sanders on the mountains.”

Another fan has a genuine question:

“What can't Shiloh do.”

This fan gabe a new designation to the Buffaloes safety:

“SKII CEO.”

Another fan is amazed at the skills Shilo has:

“Man this dude kno how to skateboard too.”

A fan said:

"Super talented kid. Good at everything he does."

Another fan said:

"They got breaks. Cause its a no for me."

While the son enjoyed the mountain, father Deion Sanders took Travis Hunter to Florida to catch some fish and get roasted on his fishing skills.

Amid Shilo Sanders' skii adventure, Travis Hunter joined Deion Sanders on a fishing expedition

The Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter spent some time at head coach Deion Sanders' home in Florida. He also joined Coach Prime in a fishing expedition. But it didn't go as the Buffaloes head coach might have imagined.

Sanders challenged Hunter for a fishing competition, saying that the latter thinks he could beat him. Hunter then showed off his big catch on social media, while also roasting Coach Prime for his fishing skills and equipment.

Even Colorado linebacker Jeremiah Brown joined the Deion Sanders roasting session and asked him to keep dreaming about defeating the youngsters at fishing. He also called fishing a ‘young man’s game’, alluding to the NFL legend’s age. So, the Sanders men are having fun in their own ways.

