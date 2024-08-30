Colorado stars quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way maverick Travis Hunter made sure that the Buffs safely navigated the tricky season-opening clash against the North Dakota State Bison. The Buffs won the thrilling week one game 31-26 to lay a marker for what promises to be a thrilling season in the Big 12.

Sanders went 26-of-34 for 445 yards resulting in four touchdowns and one interception to mirror his opening day performance from last season against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Hunter registered 132 yards on seven receptions resulting in three touchdowns. This included an incredibly acrobatic catch that had college football fans on social media buzzing.

During his postgame news conference, Colorado coach Deion Sanders expressed his annoyance with Shedeur's game management. The quarterback attempted to connect with LaJohntay Wester and instead threw an interception with 1:41 remaining.

"Shedeur's such a good kid, sometimes it costs him," Deion Sanders said. "That's his character. I'm like, 'Come on, Dawg, not right now. It's not time to be the good guy right now. It's time to put this game away.'"

College football fans on X had different reactions to the duo's solid showing against the Bison.

Some fans were positive about the duo's talent.

"Let’s calm down…on Shedeur Hunter is the best player in this class though you’re right about that," one fan tweeted.

"1-2 in my book no doubt about it," another fan tweeted.

"1/2 is how it will be. QB/WR," one fan tweeted.

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter get the plaudits

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter both entered the transfer portal from Jackson State. They followed coach Deion Sanders to Boulder when he took the Colorado job. The outspoken coach has previously predicted the dup to be first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

During the "Joel Klatt Show," popular football analyst Joel Klatt praised the abilities of Hunter, comparing him to MLB standout Shohei Ohtani.

"Travis Hunter at Colorado - we’ve also got a little bit of this like Ohtani factor, even more so than Charles Woodson or any of these other players. Like he’s legitimately a two-way player,” Klatt said. “He could be the best wide receiver in the sport, and I think he could be the best corner, not just one of the top ones.”

On X, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III praised both Sanders and Hunter, also predicting their draft status in the 2025 NFL Draft.

"Shedeur Sanders isn’t just a top 5 pick. Travis Hunter isn’t just a top 5 pick. They are both worthy of being the 1st pick in the NFL Draft,” RGIII tweeted.

Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders present the best opportunity for the Colorado Buffaloes to be competitive in the Big 12 and finally achieve Bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016.

