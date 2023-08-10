CFB world reveals how the Pac-12 can save Cal, Stanford, and itself from falling apart with ACC expansion amid MWC merger talks

The college football world has a few ideas on how the Pac-12 can keep Cal and Stanford and remain a conference.

The Pac-12 has lost eight of its 12 teams and recent reports indicate that Stanford and Cal were in talks to join the Atlantic Coast Conference. Yet, recently it was revealed that the ACC didn't get enough support to add the two teams.

Now, with Stanford and Cal not going to the ACC, some fans have revealed their plan for the Pac-12 to survive.

CollegeSportsInfo.com: Conference Realignment News @NCAAsports





Step 1: reach out to the schools for a membership agreement



Washington State

Oregon State

California

Stanford

San Diego State

UNLV

Colorado State

Air Force

SMU

Rice

Tulane

USF

*Army

Other CFB fans also shared their own ideas on how the Pac-12 can survive, while others are hoping they can survive.

Mark Wise @MWhoops 2OT) Of course, it does not look good for the Pac 12 and that is sad for the proud tradition of that conference. Perhaps they can find a way to survive even as bleak as it looks. As for the student athletes? They are survivors. They will be fine.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



All four teams in the Pac-12 are still together but they are exploring other options"



CardinalCountry @AllCardinal Options for the Pac-12 if ACC rumors are true:



1. Big Ten reconsiders (discounted rate)

2. Independent

3. MWC-Pac-12 merger

4. AAC-Pac-12 merger

Tyler Garret Smith @ArenaFanatic



North

Oregon

Oregon State

California

Washington

Washington State

Stanford



South

SDSU* MWC

USC

UCLA

Arizona State

Boise State* MWC

Arizona



Jonathan Mooneyham @J_Mooneyham @wilnerhotline Best option is for the PAC to become the best group of 5. They need to take the best football from the MWC and the best western part of AAC. 2024: Tulane, UTSA, Memphis, Tulsa, SMU (or N. Texas). 2025: SDSU, Boise, Fresno. Pac-10 or PAC-12 depending on what Cal and Stanford do.

Tacoma Coug @ttowncoug @SDSU_Alum2003 @Chuneau1208 @MountainWest @pac12 @GoAztecs For the MWC and AAC schools, the time is now or in 2030. You might have to just accept the cost of doing business and get with the rest of us to fight to keep the Pac-12 alive and P5 status in the CFP.

Will the Pac-12 survive?

Although some fans have their own ideas on how to make the Pac-12 survive, whether or not the conference actually will is to be seen.

The Pac-12 released a statement saying they are hoping to keep the conference alive and will look to expand.

"Today’s news is incredibly disappointing for student-athletes, fans, alumni and staff of the Pac-12 who cherish the over 100-year history, tradition and rivalries of the Conference of Champions. We remain focused on securing the best possible future for each of our member universities."

As some fans posted, some options for the Pac-12 could be merging with the Mountain West Conference. Or, as one fan wrote, is to turn into a Group of Five conference, but Stanford head coach Troy Taylor said the school is focused on playing Power 5 football.

"I think the players that committed to us and came here, they want to play Power 5 football, and that is what our intention is with this university," Taylor said. "I can't imagine anything else."

For now, the Pac-12 will continue to negotiate with conferences and teams to keep the conference alive.

