CFB world reveals how the Pac-12 can save Cal, Stanford, and itself from falling apart with ACC expansion amid MWC merger talks

The college football world has a few ideas on how the Pac-12 can keep Cal and Stanford and remain a conference.
The Pac-12 has lost eight of its 12 teams and recent reports indicate that Stanford and Cal were in talks to join the Atlantic Coast Conference. Yet, recently it was revealed that the ACC didn't get enough support to add the two teams.
Now, with Stanford and Cal not going to the ACC, some fans have revealed their plan for the Pac-12 to survive.
"PAC-12 PLAN FOR SURVIVAL. Step 1: reach out to the schools for a membership agreement Washington State, Oregon State, California, Stanford, San Diego State, UNLV, Colorado State, Air Force, SMU, Rice, Tulane, USF, *Army, *Navy"
Other CFB fans also shared their own ideas on how the Pac-12 can survive, while others are hoping they can survive.
"Options for the Pac-12 if ACC rumors are true: 1. Big Ten reconsiders (discounted rate) 2. Independent. 3. MWC-Pac-12 merger 4. AAC-Pac-12 merger."
PAC 12:
North: Oregon, Oregon State, California, Washington, Washington State, Stanford
South: SDSU* MWC, USC, UCLA, Arizona State, Boise State* MWC, Arizona
Will the Pac-12 survive?
Although some fans have their own ideas on how to make the Pac-12 survive, whether or not the conference actually will is to be seen.
The Pac-12 released a statement saying they are hoping to keep the conference alive and will look to expand.
"Today’s news is incredibly disappointing for student-athletes, fans, alumni and staff of the Pac-12 who cherish the over 100-year history, tradition and rivalries of the Conference of Champions. We remain focused on securing the best possible future for each of our member universities."
As some fans posted, some options for the Pac-12 could be merging with the Mountain West Conference. Or, as one fan wrote, is to turn into a Group of Five conference, but Stanford head coach Troy Taylor said the school is focused on playing Power 5 football.
"I think the players that committed to us and came here, they want to play Power 5 football, and that is what our intention is with this university," Taylor said. "I can't imagine anything else."
For now, the Pac-12 will continue to negotiate with conferences and teams to keep the conference alive.
