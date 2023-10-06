CFB YouTuber makes case for Nick Saban and Alabama winning national championship - "The most violent bowling ball you have ever seen"

The path to a national championship for the Alabama Crimson Tide is complicated, but college football YouTuber Josh Pate sees a potential game-changer in Nick Saban's strategy.

Without a Bryce Young-like quarterback this season, Pate said Alabama will return to its comfort level of running the football effectively. He said Saban, known for his adaptability, is set to redefine the offensive playbook.

“Saban sat right there three feet from me and said, ‘We got too Bryce-entric last year,’" Pate said. "That is code for we are about to run the blank blank blank blank out of football this year. What they less affectionately refer to as ‘Murderball.’

“They're bigger and faster and stronger and deeper than you. They are all holding a sledgehammer, and they just hit you with it for four quarters. Ultra physical. The most violent bowling ball you've ever seen. That's what that offense has the potential to be.”

Josh Pate predicts that the current offensive unit could equip No. 11 Alabama (4-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) to contend for a national championship. The emphasis will be on a ground-heavy game plan.

When Alabama beat the then-No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels 24-10 in Week 3, the "Murderball" strategy was on display. Even though it has been referred to as "Joyless Murderball," the game plan looks like it's working for Nick Saban. The Alabama coach is getting the result he wants, and that is what matters at the end.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are proving that resilience defines champions. Despite an early hiccup in a loss to now-No. 3 Texas and a slog of a win at South Florida, the No. 11 Crimson Tide, under the seasoned guidance of Nick Saban, are 4-1 and sit atop the SEC West.

Alabama Crimson Tide offense under Nick Saban so far

Nick Saban has returned to entrusting the offensive reins to Jalen Milroe. After benching Milroe against USF, the Tide's offensive dynamics have undergone a remarkable transformation. They beat Ole Miss 24-10 and Mississippi State 40-17.

Milroe, with his dual-threat capabilities, has emerged as a key figure in Alabama's offensive arsenal. He packs a super arm strength, but his proficiency in the open field as a runner adds a layer of unpredictability.

Milroe has thrown six touchdown passes, with four covering more than 20 yards. In the past two conference outings, he amassed 486 total yards of offense while notching three touchdowns. His completion rate is over 80 percent, and he averages 5.4 yards per run.

Then comes the Tide's ground dominance, featuring running back Jase McClellan. His 67 carries for 369 yards and three touchdowns have set the tone, particularly on first down. Adding a change of pace in this offensive lineup is Roydell Williams. He boasts an average of 5.0 yards per carry and four runs over 20 yards.

The connection between Milroe and tight end Amari Niblack has emerged as a consistent and potent offensive weapon for Nick Saban. Even though he has a modest count of eight catches, Niblack's average of 19.8 yards per reception makes him a reliable target for Milroe.

As Alabama Crimson Tide charts its course through the season, the offensive resurgence led by Milroe and complemented by a robust ground game promises an exciting journey ahead for Nick Saban and his team.

Alabama visits Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0 on Saturday).