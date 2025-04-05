Chad Johnson drops a 4-word message for Travis Hunter’s thrilling performance during Colorado’s Pro Day

Travis Hunter, the 2024 Heisman winner from Colorado, having made his name for playing both wide receiver and cornerback, showed off his amazing talent during the Colorado pro day on Friday.

He impressed scouts with his quick moves, sharp route-running and smooth switch between offense and defense. On Saturday, former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson showed love for Hunter’s performance on social media. He reshared a clip and tweeted a four-word message for one of Deion Sanders' best players in Boulder for the last two years,

“Nephew smooth as butter 🧈.”

Hunter has confirmed his intention to continue playing both offense and defense at the professional level. The 21-year-old enjoys support from NFL legends like Johnson and seems on track to become a top player in the NFL for years to come.

NFL analysts debate on Travis Hunter's playing position

Coach Prime has always spoken highly of Hunter. And it makes sense —Hunter is already getting so much attention, even though he hasn’t played in the NFL yet. That’s not something you see often, especially for a player who plays both offense and defense.

As he gets ready to join the NFL, fans and analysts wonder if he should stick to just one position. Dan Orlovsky also joined in the debate on Friday's episode of "NFL on ESPN," alongside Jeremy Fowler and Laura Rutledge.

“I think there’s packages of, ‘Hey, we’re playing man coverage—go play some man coverage.’ But he’d play wide receiver for me, and I’d get him the ball 12 times a game, minimum.” [02:40]

Fowler, on the other han,d said,

"See Dan, that’s fascinating, because most teams I’ve talked to, do see him as a cornerback first."

Whether he plays both ways or picks one, all eyes are on Hunter as he prepares for the next level.

