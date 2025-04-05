Steve Smith Sr. speaks out on why Travis Hunter needs to focus on one role: "They pay craftsmen"

Travis Hunter is the talk of the 2025 NFL draft. The wide receiver/cornerback prospect is one of a kind, essentially giving interested teams two picks for the price of one. Most mocks expect him to be selected within the top five picks with many calling him a top-three prospect.

Some have entertained the notion of seeing him on offense and defense at the NFL level. However, one former receiver cautioned against the expectation. Speaking about Travis Hunter in a quote posted on Instagram on April 4, Steve Smith Sr. said Hunter should focus on being either a receiver or a cornerback.

"They don't pay masters of none, they pay craftsmen," he said.

The comment is a play on the "jack of all trades, master of none" idea. As the saying goes, if someone tries to be good at everything, they won't be great at anything. In other words, someone can't be a world-class scientist, a master carpenter, a college professor and a five-star chef. They can be one or the other.

Hunter aims to be a wide receiver based on his college production. As a member of the Colorado Buffaloes, he earned 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024. However, he can also cover, logging 16 defended passes and seven interceptions in 22 games.

Exploring whether Travis Hunter should choose wide receiver or cornerback

Travis Hunter at 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

Of course, the question is which position Travis Hunter should choose. Hunter has shown a productive ability at both spots. That said, while the team can choose for him, the WR/CB can change their mind by putting more effort into one position over the other in practice.

As such, he has more power in how he plays than it seems at face value. If Hunter is forced to specialize on working as a cornerback or a receiver, it makes sense for him to lean on the offensive side of the ball.

Wide receivers get more attention, and with that comes more sponsorship opportunities in addition to more pay from the team in many situations.

According to Spotrac, Ja'Marr Chase is the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL in terms of contract value at $161 million. The highest-paid cornerback is Denzel Ward at $100 million.

Hunter can do the math. If he's interested in a chance at an extra $61 million on one of his future contracts, doubling down as a wide receiver seems appropriate.

Of course, Hunter could also go all out, trying to get Ja'Marr Chase and Denzel Ward's salary combined as a WR/CB star, but Steve Smith Sr. has cautioned against that.

Which path will Travis Hunter choose?

