Chip Kelly to Commanders rumors gain momentum as UCLA HC eyes return to NFL under Dan Quinn

After acquiring coach Jim Harbaugh, the Los Angeles Chargers are preparing for another potential addition: Chip Kelly. The rumors of Kelly joining the Las Vegas Raiders are gaining momentum. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport has linked the UCLA head coach to the Raiders.

After a decade-long tenure at Michigan, Harbaugh returned to the NFL with Los Angeles. Now, Kelly is emerging as the latest college football coaching name who could potentially move back to the NFL.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Rapoport informed the Raiders showed interest in Kelly and interviewed him twice. However, other teams, including the Chargers, are also searching for a new offensive coordinator, as reported by Yardbarker.

“The #Raiders interviewed #UCLA coach Chip Kelly at least twice for their vacant OC job under Antonio Pierce, sources say,” Rapoport tweeted.

Although Kelly interviewed for the offensive coordinator position with the Raiders, that role ultimately went to Kliff Kingsbury. He is now being considered for the same role with the Washington Commanders under new HC Dan Quinn. This opportunity arose after Jeff Hafley left Boston College to run the Green Bay Packers defense.

Kelly, a two-time NFL HC, could return to the league and become the OC for the Washington Commanders.

Meanwhile, Boston College Eagles are searching for a replacement for Hafley. The Inside Zone's Matt Fortuna suggests Kelly is a name worth noting for the HC opening. Kelly's track record includes a 35-34 record in six seasons at UCLA, with a 26-26 record in Pac-12 play.

Expand Tweet

Chip Kelly’s hefty contract with UCLA

Kelly is a possible NFL offensive coordinator, many reported. But he has a long and expensive contract with UCLA. He extended it for three years in 2023. Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times reported Kelly will earn $6.1 million in 2024 and $6.2 million from 2025 to 2027.

According to SI, he can leave without a penalty in December 2025. Kelly coached in the NFL for four years, recording 26-21 with the Eagles and 2-14 with the 49ers.

Also Read: NFL fans react to Dan Quinn’s Commanders showing interest in Chip Kelly for OC role: “Eric Bieniemy continues to get blackballed”