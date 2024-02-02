Eric Bieniemy was a worthy successor after the Washington Commanders fired Ron Rivera. He has won two Super Bowl titles with the Kansas City Chiefs and assisted Sam Howell to become a viable starting quarterback for the Commanders.

However, he gets passed up again for a head coaching role after the Commanders hired former Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as Rivera’s successor. Worst yet, Bieniemy might lose his job as Commanders offensive coordinator, per ESPN Senior NFL Writer Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler tweeted:

“UCLA head coach Chip Kelly is a potential candidate for #Commanders OC under new head coach Dan Quinn, per sources. Kelly, a two-time NFL head coach, is believed to have interest in returning to the league and Washington will consider talking with him.”

This update had one football fan stating:

“Eric Bieniemy continues to get blackballed”

Another NFL follower said:

“what's the deal with Eric Bieniemy??”

Below are other reactions to the potential change at offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders.

While Bieniemy had success with the Chiefs, he wasn’t the main play-caller on offense. Instead, head coach Andy Reid devised the plays Patrick Mahomes would run. Aside from that dynamic, the Commanders finished ninth in total yards (312.8) and points (19.4) per game under his guidance.

Worst yet, Howell led the league with 21 interceptions, the same number as the touchdowns he threw this season. Washington’s offensive line surrendered 65 sacks, the most in the league this season.

Chip Kelly’s NFL head coaching experience could be his edge over Eric Bieniemy

Conversely, Kelly’s no-huddle offense gained modest success for the Philadelphia Eagles. As head coach, he led the squad to consecutive 10-6 records and a playoff appearance. However, they lost that Wild Card Round showdown to the New Orleans Saints.

Kelly also went 8-23 in his final two years as NFL head coach. He finished the 2015 season with the Eagles at 6-9 and went 2-14 with the San Francisco 49ers a year later. If Fowler’s report comes true, Kelly will leave UCLA after being its head coach since 2018.

Likewise, Eric Bieniemy will be a free-agent coach if the Commanders hire Kelly. He could also be a running backs coach, a position he held with the Chiefs and the Minnesota Vikings. With his mentoring, Adrian Peterson, Kareem Hunt, and Jamaal Charles became 1,000-yard rushers.

Meanwhile, Quinn was the Atlanta Falcons head coach from 2015 to 2020. He led the team to a Super Bowl LI stint, which they lost in overtime after the New England Patriots came back from a 28-3 deficit.